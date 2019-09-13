World number 4 to make debut at ASB Classic

Friday 13 September

ASB Classic organisers have confirmed they’ve secured one of the hottest signatures on the ATP tour in the form of US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The 23-year old Russian has been the form player over the US Summer swing reaching four finals in as many tournaments in Washington DC, his maiden ATP Tour Masters final in Toronto, before capturing his first title at that level a week later in Cincinnati. His Cincinnati triumph made even more impressive chalking up his second win over Novak Djokovic this season, accounting for two of just eight losses the Serb has had in 2019.

His hot streak has continued at Flushing Meadows with Medvedev reaching his first Grand Slam final and putting in a memorable performance against Rafael Nadal. Fighting back from two sets down to take it to a fifth set, the match had fans glued to their seats for almost five hours as they watched what was undoubtedly one of the best matches of the year unfold before them.

Even his opponent Nadal was impressed by what he’s been seeing on court from Medvedev.

"First word I have to say to Daniil is his summer is one of the best summers I have ever saw in our sport since I started playing. Everybody saw why he is the No. 4 player in the world at 23 years old” said Nadal.

This stunning sequence has propelled Medvedev to a ranking of No4 in the world, carried him to a tour-leading tally of 50 victories for the season and has qualified him for the Nitto ATP Tour Final’s in London alongside Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Medvedev is looking forward to coming to Auckland for the first time as well.

“It has been a great last few weeks. My game has really come together well and it is nice to be competing against players I looked up to for so long. To be here now alongside them and to break in to the top five for the first time is amazing” said Medvedev.

“I’ve heard a lot about Auckland and I’m looking forward to playing there. I’ve got friends who’ve played there before and they talk about how much they enjoy it, so I’m excited to get there” continued Medvedev.

ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge is thrilled to have secured one of the most hotly contested signatures on the circuit for the first time.

“Daniil is in amazing form right now and only getting better. Not many players have got multiple wins over Novak let alone twice in one year. He’s captured five titles already and I suspect this number is only going to grow” said Budge

“Having the world number four is a huge get for us. He’s one of the highest ranked male players we’ve ever had come to Auckland. With what we know we have up our sleeve, we are in great shape to quite possibly sell out the entire fortnight for the first time” continued Budge.

Today’s news adds to a high-profile signings of fellow Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu already announced. The ASB Classic will take over Auckland for two weeks this January, with Women’s Week hitting centre court from 6-12 January, followed by Men’s Week from 13-18 January.

Tickets are on sale now

Further player signings will be revealed in the coming weeks with the full Women’s and Men’s line-ups to be confirmed late November.



