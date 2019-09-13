Students race Electric Vehicles designed in local Colleges
13.9.19
The excitement is electrifying as race day nears for secondary school students participating in EVolocity’s programme this year. EVolocity is a programme where teams from secondary schools design, build and then race their own Electric Bikes, Carts and other inventions.
This Saturday, September 14th, will see Wellington and Horowhenua-Manawatū’s talented teams putting their electric vehicles to the test at the Whitireia Porirua Campus, on Tutuira Place (next to The Warehouse). Kicking off at 9am, teams will go head-to-head in a range of events, focusing on innovation, speed and performance.
Equipped with kits supplied by EVolocity,
teams around the country have been working tirelessly on
building their e-bikes and e-karts, with a focus on design,
innovation and sustainability. In its fifth year of
competition, Horowhenua-Manawatū have jumped onboard - and
their enthusiasm is outstanding. EVolocity regional
facilitator Sharn Cassady has been blown away by the
innovative ideas the students are bringing to the programme.
“We are seeing
some incredible creations coming to life this year. Students from Ōtaki College have even created their own self-charging, solar powered vehicle.”
Students participating in the programme
develop a wide range of skills, from design and programming
to electrical and mechanical engineering. Debbie Baker, CEO
of EVolocity, says, “Our vision is to support our next
generation through engineering and an environmentally
sustainable mindset.” The upcoming race day is bound to be
a high-energy, thrilling showcase of the participants’
work and amazing achievements from across the regions. The
top teams will
win some fantastic prizes - and, not to mention, bragging rights - so here’s hoping for some sunny skies and perfect racing conditions in Porirua this weekend.
The Event takes place Saturday 13th September from 9am in the Whitireia carpark, across from the Warehouse in Porirua.
