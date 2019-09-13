Students race Electric Vehicles designed in local Colleges

13.9.19

Students race Electric Vehicles designed and created in local Colleges

The excitement is electrifying as race day nears for secondary school students participating in EVolocity’s programme this year. EVolocity is a programme where teams from secondary schools design, build and then race their own Electric Bikes, Carts and other inventions.

This Saturday, September 14th, will see Wellington and Horowhenua-Manawatū’s talented teams putting their electric vehicles to the test at the Whitireia Porirua Campus, on Tutuira Place (next to The Warehouse). Kicking off at 9am, teams will go head-to-head in a range of events, focusing on innovation, speed and performance.

Equipped with kits supplied by EVolocity, teams around the country have been working tirelessly on building their e-bikes and e-karts, with a focus on design, innovation and sustainability. In its fifth year of competition, Horowhenua-Manawatū have jumped onboard - and their enthusiasm is outstanding. EVolocity regional facilitator Sharn Cassady has been blown away by the innovative ideas the students are bringing to the programme. “We are seeing

some incredible creations coming to life this year. Students from Ōtaki College have even created their own self-charging, solar powered vehicle.”

Students participating in the programme develop a wide range of skills, from design and programming to electrical and mechanical engineering. Debbie Baker, CEO of EVolocity, says, “Our vision is to support our next generation through engineering and an environmentally sustainable mindset.” The upcoming race day is bound to be a high-energy, thrilling showcase of the participants’ work and amazing achievements from across the regions. The top teams will

win some fantastic prizes - and, not to mention, bragging rights - so here’s hoping for some sunny skies and perfect racing conditions in Porirua this weekend.

The Event takes place Saturday 13th September from 9am in the Whitireia carpark, across from the Warehouse in Porirua.



ends

© Scoop Media

