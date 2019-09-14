Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waiata Māori Music Awards 2019 Winners Announced

Saturday, 14 September 2019, 9:56 am
Press Release: Waiata Maori Music Awards


The Waiata Māori Music Awards were presented tonight at a red-carpet glamour ceremony before an audience of stars and VIPs from the world of Māori music at Club Hastings.

Te Kākono, the group of young Māori artists who created the Te Reo compilation album Te Kākono were the most honoured, awarded Best Māori Traditional Album (Te Reo Māori), Best Maori Pop Artists and Best Song by a Māori Artist for the song Tōrea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGvF-YrXzM0

The winning song, Tōrea, was written by group member PERE, who won Best Māori Male Solo Artist in his first venture as a solo artist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYVWAbrMxnw

PERE is also a member of the group Maimoa, which won Radio Airplay Song of the Year By a Māori Artist in Te Reo for their song Kawea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDy2KXV6W1w

This year is the third time Waikato-Tainui musician Amba Holly has won Best Māori Female Solo Artist. This year, she also took out the Best Māori Songwriter award. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J8cak9RLBk

Best Māori Urban Artist is 2013 APRA Silver Scroll finalist Tipene for his groundbreaking album Tautoko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e79kNDYxAC0

Best Roots Reggae Award went to Whanganui reggae band NLC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW_SPbxmSts

Best Video of the Year by a Māori Artist went to LAB for their video Baby Will You Let Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5dz83fZEBw

Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist went to Six60 for Vibes, who also performed at the ceremony.

Waiata Maori Music Awards Iconic recipients:
Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell - Keeper of Tradition | Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru
Jarrod Huirama - Music Industry Award | Ahumahi Pūoru
Abe Phillips - Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music | Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Pixie Williams - Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music | Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori

Full List of Winners follows

English Award
Tohu Māori
Best Māori Traditional Album
(Te Reo Māori) Award		Tohu – Kōpae Mōteatea Hira
Winner: Te Kākano
Best Māori Pop Artist or Artists AwardTohu – Kaipūoru Māori Autaia
Winner: Te Kākano
Best Māori Urban Artist or Artists AwardTohu – Kaipūoru Māori-noho-taone Autaia
Winner: Tipene (Tautoko)
Best Māori Male Solo Artist AwardTohu – Manu Tīoriori Tāne Autaia
Winner: Pere
Best Māori Female Solo Artist AwardTohu – Manu Tīoriori Wahine Autaia
Winner: Amba Holly
Best Song by a Māori Artist AwardTohu - Waiata Māori Hira
Winner: Te Kākano (Tōrea)
Best Māori Songwriter AwardTohu – Kaitito Waiata-Māori Autaia
Winner: Amba Holly
Best Roots, Reggae AwardTohu – Kopaeroa Autaia Roots, Reggae
Winner: NLC (Know your roots)
Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori
Artist in Te Reo Māori Award		Tohu – Kōpae-Irirangi Kaipūoru Reo Māori o te Tau
Winner: Maimoa (Kawea)
Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori ArtistTohu – Kōpae- Irirangi Kaipūoru Māori o te Tau
Winner: Six60 (Vibes)
Best Video of the Year by a Māori ArtistTohu – Ataata Māori Hira o te Tau
Winner: LAB (Baby Will You Let Me)
Iconic - Keeper of Traditions AwardTohu – Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru
Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell
Iconic - Music Industry AwardTohu – Ahumahi Pūoru
Jarrod Huirama
Iconic – Lifetime Contribution to Māori MusicTohu – Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Abe Phillips
Iconic – Lifetime Contribution to Māori MusicTohu – Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Pixie Williams
Emerging Artist (Under 25)Tohu – Kaipūoro Hau - Rangatahi
Turei
Emerging Artist (over 25)Tohu – Kaipūoro Hau - Pakeke
Mons Hooks

Now in its 12th year, the Waiata Māori Music Awards were established by composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM (Ngati Kahungunu), a renowned leader and champion of Māori music and performing arts.

Awards executive director Ellison Huata says, “The Waiata Māori Music Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.”

