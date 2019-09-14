Waiata Māori Music Awards 2019 Winners Announced



The Waiata Māori Music Awards were presented tonight at a red-carpet glamour ceremony before an audience of stars and VIPs from the world of Māori music at Club Hastings.

Te Kākono, the group of young Māori artists who created the Te Reo compilation album Te Kākono were the most honoured, awarded Best Māori Traditional Album (Te Reo Māori), Best Maori Pop Artists and Best Song by a Māori Artist for the song Tōrea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGvF-YrXzM0

The winning song, Tōrea, was written by group member PERE, who won Best Māori Male Solo Artist in his first venture as a solo artist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYVWAbrMxnw

PERE is also a member of the group Maimoa, which won Radio Airplay Song of the Year By a Māori Artist in Te Reo for their song Kawea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDy2KXV6W1w

This year is the third time Waikato-Tainui musician Amba Holly has won Best Māori Female Solo Artist. This year, she also took out the Best Māori Songwriter award. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J8cak9RLBk

Best Māori Urban Artist is 2013 APRA Silver Scroll finalist Tipene for his groundbreaking album Tautoko

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e79kNDYxAC0

Best Roots Reggae Award went to Whanganui reggae band NLC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW_SPbxmSts

Best Video of the Year by a Māori Artist went to LAB for their video Baby Will You Let Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5dz83fZEBw

Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist went to Six60 for Vibes, who also performed at the ceremony.

Waiata Maori Music Awards Iconic recipients:

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell - Keeper of Tradition | Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru

Jarrod Huirama - Music Industry Award | Ahumahi Pūoru

Abe Phillips - Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music | Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori

Pixie Williams - Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music | Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori

Full List of Winners follows



English Award

Tohu Māori Best Māori Traditional Album

(Te Reo Māori) Award Tohu – Kōpae Mōteatea Hira

Winner: Te Kākano Best Māori Pop Artist or Artists Award Tohu – Kaipūoru Māori Autaia

Winner: Te Kākano Best Māori Urban Artist or Artists Award Tohu – Kaipūoru Māori-noho-taone Autaia

Winner: Tipene (Tautoko) Best Māori Male Solo Artist Award Tohu – Manu Tīoriori Tāne Autaia

Winner: Pere Best Māori Female Solo Artist Award Tohu – Manu Tīoriori Wahine Autaia

Winner: Amba Holly Best Song by a Māori Artist Award Tohu - Waiata Māori Hira

Winner: Te Kākano (Tōrea) Best Māori Songwriter Award Tohu – Kaitito Waiata-Māori Autaia

Winner: Amba Holly Best Roots, Reggae Award Tohu – Kopaeroa Autaia Roots, Reggae

Winner: NLC (Know your roots) Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori

Artist in Te Reo Māori Award Tohu – Kōpae-Irirangi Kaipūoru Reo Māori o te Tau

Winner: Maimoa (Kawea) Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist Tohu – Kōpae- Irirangi Kaipūoru Māori o te Tau

Winner: Six60 (Vibes) Best Video of the Year by a Māori Artist Tohu – Ataata Māori Hira o te Tau

Winner: LAB (Baby Will You Let Me) Iconic - Keeper of Traditions Award Tohu – Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell Iconic - Music Industry Award Tohu – Ahumahi Pūoru

Jarrod Huirama Iconic – Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music Tohu – Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori

Abe Phillips Iconic – Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music Tohu – Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori

Pixie Williams Emerging Artist (Under 25) Tohu – Kaipūoro Hau - Rangatahi

Turei Emerging Artist (over 25) Tohu – Kaipūoro Hau - Pakeke

Mons Hooks

Now in its 12th year, the Waiata Māori Music Awards were established by composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM (Ngati Kahungunu), a renowned leader and champion of Māori music and performing arts.

Awards executive director Ellison Huata says, “The Waiata Māori Music Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.”



