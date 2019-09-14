Waiata Māori Music Awards 2019 Winners Announced
The Waiata Māori Music Awards were presented tonight at a red-carpet glamour ceremony before an audience of stars and VIPs from the world of Māori music at Club Hastings.
Te Kākono, the group of
young Māori artists who created the Te Reo compilation
album Te Kākono were the most honoured, awarded Best Māori
Traditional Album (Te Reo Māori), Best Maori Pop Artists
and Best Song by a Māori Artist for the song Tōrea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGvF-YrXzM0
The winning song, Tōrea, was written by group member
PERE, who won Best Māori Male Solo Artist
in his first venture as a solo artist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYVWAbrMxnw
PERE is also a member of the group
Maimoa, which won Radio Airplay Song of the
Year By a Māori Artist in Te Reo for their song Kawea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDy2KXV6W1w
This year is the third time Waikato-Tainui musician Amba Holly has won Best Māori Female Solo Artist. This year, she also took out the Best Māori Songwriter award. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J8cak9RLBk
Best Māori Urban Artist is 2013 APRA Silver Scroll
finalist Tipene for his groundbreaking
album Tautoko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e79kNDYxAC0
Best Roots Reggae Award went to Whanganui reggae band NLC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW_SPbxmSts
Best Video of the Year by a Māori Artist went to
LAB for their video Baby Will You Let
Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5dz83fZEBw
Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist went to Six60 for Vibes, who also performed at the ceremony.
Waiata Maori Music Awards
Iconic recipients:
Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell - Keeper of Tradition | Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru
Jarrod Huirama - Music Industry Award | Ahumahi Pūoru
Abe Phillips - Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music | Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Pixie Williams - Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music | Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Full List of Winners follows
|English Award
|
Tohu Māori
|Best Māori Traditional Album
(Te Reo Māori) Award
|Tohu – Kōpae Mōteatea
Hira
Winner: Te Kākano
|Best Māori Pop Artist or Artists Award
|Tohu – Kaipūoru
Māori Autaia
Winner: Te Kākano
|Best Māori Urban Artist or Artists Award
|Tohu –
Kaipūoru Māori-noho-taone Autaia
Winner: Tipene (Tautoko)
|Best Māori Male Solo Artist Award
|Tohu – Manu Tīoriori Tāne
Autaia
Winner: Pere
|Best Māori Female Solo Artist Award
|Tohu – Manu Tīoriori
Wahine Autaia
Winner: Amba Holly
|Best Song by a Māori Artist Award
|Tohu - Waiata Māori
Hira
Winner: Te Kākano (Tōrea)
|Best Māori Songwriter Award
|Tohu
– Kaitito Waiata-Māori Autaia
Winner: Amba Holly
|Best Roots, Reggae Award
|Tohu –
Kopaeroa Autaia Roots, Reggae
Winner: NLC (Know your roots)
|Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a
Māori
Artist in Te Reo Māori Award
|Tohu –
Kōpae-Irirangi Kaipūoru Reo Māori o te Tau
Winner: Maimoa (Kawea)
|Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist
|Tohu – Kōpae-
Irirangi Kaipūoru Māori o te Tau
Winner: Six60 (Vibes)
|Best Video of the Year by a Māori Artist
|Tohu – Ataata Māori Hira o te
Tau
Winner: LAB (Baby Will You Let Me)
|Iconic - Keeper of Traditions Award
|Tohu – Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru
Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell
|Iconic - Music Industry Award
|Tohu – Ahumahi Pūoru
Jarrod Huirama
|Iconic – Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music
|Tohu –
Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Abe Phillips
|Iconic – Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music
|Tohu – Mauriora o Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Pixie Williams
|Emerging Artist (Under 25)
|Tohu – Kaipūoro Hau -
Rangatahi
Turei
|Emerging Artist (over 25)
|Tohu – Kaipūoro Hau -
Pakeke
Mons Hooks
Now in its 12th year, the Waiata Māori Music Awards were established by composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM (Ngati Kahungunu), a renowned leader and champion of Māori music and performing arts.
Awards executive
director Ellison Huata says, “The Waiata Māori Music
Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge
and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and
performers of Māori
music.”