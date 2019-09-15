The battle of NZ’s favourite restaurants begins now!

The heat is about to be turned up in TVNZ 2’s new reality series My Restaurant Rules!

This brand-new format will see five local restaurants battling it out for $100,000 and the bragging rights to say their restaurant rules!

Standing in their way is internationally renowned chef and judge of My Kitchen Rules Australia Colin Fassnidge alongside local restaurateur and chef Judith Tabron.

Fassnidge and Tabron are heading across the country to restaurants that were nominated by the public earlier this year to check out the best they have to offer.

The restaurants battling it out for top place are:

Babagatto: Raffaello Sirri and Susanna Aricò from Nelson

Central Park Bar and Kitchen: Julia Gerritsen and Daniel Hull from Katikati

Fisherman’s Table: PJ Gemmell and Rob Dickey from Lyttleton

Moxie: James and Amy Bratton from Auckland

Rustic Eating House: Tyson and Denise Burrows from Waiouru

From traditional Italian fare in Nelson, paddock-to-plate-styled kai in Waiouru and delicious seafood in Lyttleton, each restaurant will dish up mouth-watering food in restaurants that viewers can visit themselves.

Each restaurant will cook a three-course meal to impress the judges, their fellow competitors and special guests, in the hopes of getting a score high enough to keep them in the competition.

Over three rounds, the restaurants are whittled down to the final two, who will go head to head in the Grand Finale.

So, whose restaurant will rule?

My Restaurant Rules premieres Monday 30th September on TVNZ 2.

© Scoop Media

