Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mary Poppins Returns to Auckland

Monday, 16 September 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Skip


1 – 18 APRIL 2020

PRE-SALES START TOMORROW | ALL REMAINING TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY

The supercalifragilistic musical Mary Poppins is returning to Auckland next year.

The magical high-flying family-musical that is practically perfect in every way, will land at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Theatre for a strictly limited time in April 2020.

Pre-sales start tomorrow and all remaining tickets are on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $37.50 to $92.50. The season will run 1 – 18 April with no possible extensions.

Spit-spot, get in fast while tickets last!

If you loved the 2012 record-breaking season of Mary Poppins, you’re going to adore this dazzling New Zealand production brought to Auckland by the company behind the staging of Les Miserables this November and previous theatrical triumphs such as Evita, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and Phantom of the Opera.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, the world’s favourite nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. And yes, Mary will fly!

Mary Poppins helps us learn to take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar, find the silver lining in every situation, and realize that sometimes we should just use the winds of change to go fly a kite.

She brings order to the Banks household at 17 Cherry Tree Lane, takes Jane and Michael out on magical adventures, and dispenses sage advice, such as, "anything can happen if you let it".

The score features some of history’s most favourite showtunes including A Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Jolly Holiday, Let's Go Fly a Kite, Step in Time, and Chim Chiminey.

Director Russell Dixon adds to that line, "We are only restricted by the limitations we put on ourselves. If you want something, you can make it a reality, if you trust yourself and are open to all possibilities."

Details:
Dates: 1 – 18 April 2020
Venue: Bruce Mason Theatre, Auckland
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Prices: From $37.50 to $92.50


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Skip on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 