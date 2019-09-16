Mary Poppins Returns to Auckland





1 – 18 APRIL 2020

PRE-SALES START TOMORROW | ALL REMAINING TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY

The supercalifragilistic musical Mary Poppins is returning to Auckland next year.

The magical high-flying family-musical that is practically perfect in every way, will land at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Theatre for a strictly limited time in April 2020.

Pre-sales start tomorrow and all remaining tickets are on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $37.50 to $92.50. The season will run 1 – 18 April with no possible extensions.

Spit-spot, get in fast while tickets last!

If you loved the 2012 record-breaking season of Mary Poppins, you’re going to adore this dazzling New Zealand production brought to Auckland by the company behind the staging of Les Miserables this November and previous theatrical triumphs such as Evita, Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and Phantom of the Opera.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, the world’s favourite nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. And yes, Mary will fly!

Mary Poppins helps us learn to take our medicine with a spoonful of sugar, find the silver lining in every situation, and realize that sometimes we should just use the winds of change to go fly a kite.

She brings order to the Banks household at 17 Cherry Tree Lane, takes Jane and Michael out on magical adventures, and dispenses sage advice, such as, "anything can happen if you let it".

The score features some of history’s most favourite showtunes including A Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Jolly Holiday, Let's Go Fly a Kite, Step in Time, and Chim Chiminey.

Director Russell Dixon adds to that line, "We are only restricted by the limitations we put on ourselves. If you want something, you can make it a reality, if you trust yourself and are open to all possibilities."

Details:

Dates: 1 – 18 April 2020

Venue: Bruce Mason Theatre, Auckland

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Prices: From $37.50 to $92.50



