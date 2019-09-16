Whangamata Welcomes Back Shapeshifter for New Years Eve 2019

Festival favourites SHAPESHIFTER return to welcome in 2020 on the stunning paradise coast of the Coromandel this New Years Eve!

The five-strong line-up of PDigsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Dan McGruer, Nick Robinson (bass/synths/MPC) and Darren Mathiassen (drums) have individually and as a unit combined to create their own unique landscape of aural genius.

A stadium-sized sound which adds layers of drum ‘n’ bass, jazz, funk, rock and electronica to solid bass culture foundations, capable of morphing from rolling drum ‘n’ bass to pummelling guitar-driven jams to horizon-shifting electronic soundscapes.

A sound that has for the last 12 years given audiences all around the world an experience they want to relive time and time again. A SHAPESHIFTER performance sets the scene for an army of like-minded souls to immerse in the bleeding edge of musical possibility.

Joes Farm will provide a new Coromandel location providing overnight camping on site and a free shuttle bus service from Whangamata. See www.joesfarm.co.nz for more details.

It’s NYE 19, it’s a party, it’s a new stunning and accessible location!

SHAPESHIFTER will be joined by SACHI, JESSB, THE UPBEATS, TIKI TAANE and the SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM to ensure the welcome of 2020 will be a night to be remembered.

Tickets available from 10:00am, Monday 23 September from www.joesfarm.co.nz



JOES FARM, COROMANDEL

NEW YEARS EVE – 31 DECEMBER 2019



SHAPESHIFTER

SACHI * JESSB * THE UPBEATS * TIKI TAANE * SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM

Tickets from www.joesfarm.co.nz



ABOUT THE LINE-UP:

SHAPESHIFTER – Experimental electronica/drum ‘n’ bass act, Shapeshifter have been at the forefront of New Zealand’s electronic music scene for over two decades. A summer live staple throughout Australasia and beyond, they’re known for their spectacular multi-sensory live set-up which sees future soul, drum ‘n’ bass, jazz, rock, and dub collide with striking visuals and the soul-chraged vocals of PDigsss. With three platinum releases, five top-ten albums and countless Tui award nominations (and wins) to their name, it’s little wonder these festival favourites also hold court among the top-streamed New Zealand artists on Spotify.

SACHI – Born from a shared love of songwriting, production and catalysing euphoric live shows, childhood friends and collaborators Nick Chrisp and Will Thomas make up Kiwi live electronic-pop group Sachi. Having performed extensively across Australasia and more recently North America, Sachi’s energetic live show is excitingly refined.

JESSB – Much more than a promising talent, JessB burst onto the hip hop scene in 2017 with a string of tracks that showed the newcomer was here to stay. Now with streams in the millions and since releasing her debut EP Bloom, JessB has been consistently expanding her world by continuing to deliver compelling roof-raising performances both here at home and around the globe.

THE UPBEATS – Their unique take on 170bpm+ bass music has seen them make their home in the highest echelons of dance music worldwide. Known for their organic and natural sounding drums, and renowned for clocking up over a hundred shows a year, The Upbeats are a pillar in the DNB community and a firm favourite at major festivals worldwide.

TIKI TAANE – Artist, Producer, Activist, Engineer, Tiki Taane is considered to be an influential element in the pioneering of New Zealand’s bass culture. Affectionately known as ‘King of the Dubs’ in New Zealand, the audience is always reminded of the sheer power of Tiki’s ability to unify, warm and wow as he seamlessly delivers a unique performance experience.

SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM – Formed when DJ Downtown Brown and P Digsss got together for a jam in Queenstown in 2000, over the last decade, Sunshine Sound System has grown to include a main touring lineup that typically includes DTB, Stauny Pops and KPz and special guests galore. A Sunshine set delivers lots of fresh bootlegs, a bit of reggae and dub, plenty of hip hop, dancehall and original skool soul and funk. All unashamedly freestyle jams covering the whole range of music they love but delivered with such freedom, musicality and instinctive understanding that nobody ever notices – they’re having too good a time!

