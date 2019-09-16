Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sky Sport Breakers return to NPDC’s TSB Stadium in January

Monday, 16 September 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

The Sky Sport Breakers will be looking for another slam-dunk performance at NPDC’s TSB Stadium when they take on the Sydney Kings in January next year.

After last year’s sell-out, the team heads back to New Plymouth on Friday, 17 January, for what promises to be a great family night out.

Tickets are set to go on sale early next month for the NBL game, which is coming to the region, supported by NPDC’s Major Events Fund, Venture Taranaki and the TSB Community Trust.

NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson says the atmosphere was electric at January’s clash when the Breakers beat the Cairns Taipans and he hailed the hard work of the NPDC team for bringing another high quality sports event to the district.

“Bringing top sports games to our region is part of our blueprint for Building a Lifestyle Capital and I’m delighted that the Breakers are heading back to the TSB Stadium,” says Mr Stevenson. “We’re hoping for another sell-out in January and I can’t wait to cheer them on. Coming hot on the heels of the announcement that Ben Harper will play the TSB Bowl of Brooklands and some sneak peeks of the amazing features at this year’s TSB Festival of Lights, it’s going to be another awesome summer in our district.”

Sky Sport Breakers CEO Matt Walsh said it was a great experience coming to Taranaki earlier this year and they were delighted to be returning.

“The support we got from Taranaki basketball fans in January was awesome. It’s going to be another big night on 17 January and we’re looking forward to bringing NBL back to the TSB Stadium.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale in October, and options are expected to include courtside, premier and standard tickets as well as corporate packages.

The Sky Sport Breakers will be involved with some community events where fans will get the chance to meet the team and shoot a few hoops. Details will be revealed closer to the game.

ENDS


