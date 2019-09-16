Super Special

MEDIA RELEASE SEPTEMBER 16th, 2019

Super Special: In the midst of her first period, a quiet resilient young girl must choose between a surprise for her beloved little brother or buying pads for herself.





Mārama, a quiet resilient young 11-year-old girl carries out her usual routine of personal cleanliness, growing up, caring for her little brother, and school.

While this is all apparently quite ordinary, something singularly different is occurring that she must negotiate, she gets her period for the first time.

Super Special is an ao Māori film that endeavours to place a young female lead character into the limelight - and show her journey of coming of age and the integrity she has towards providing for her whānau when faced with a choice between her own personal needs or ensuring her young brother has a memorable birthday.

Super Special is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345839232/3d0b674c47

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

Super Special



Rating: PG



Co-Producers: Kyrie MacTavish, Isaac Te Reina



Co-writers: Ruby Solly & Ashley Williams



Director: Ashley Williams



