Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Super Special

Monday, 16 September 2019, 12:44 pm
Press Release: The Outlook for Someday

MEDIA RELEASE SEPTEMBER 16th, 2019

Super Special: In the midst of her first period, a quiet resilient young girl must choose between a surprise for her beloved little brother or buying pads for herself.


Mārama, a quiet resilient young 11-year-old girl carries out her usual routine of personal cleanliness, growing up, caring for her little brother, and school.

While this is all apparently quite ordinary, something singularly different is occurring that she must negotiate, she gets her period for the first time.

Super Special is an ao Māori film that endeavours to place a young female lead character into the limelight - and show her journey of coming of age and the integrity she has towards providing for her whānau when faced with a choice between her own personal needs or ensuring her young brother has a memorable birthday.

Super Special is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345839232/3d0b674c47

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

Super Special

Rating: PG

Co-Producers: Kyrie MacTavish, Isaac Te Reina

Co-writers: Ruby Solly & Ashley Williams

Director: Ashley Williams

- ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Outlook for Someday on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 