What’s on Spark Sport in October?
RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019
As the knock-out stages head towards a close, the teams will be feeling the heat. Which teams will be packing their bags and leaving Japan?
• The mighty Springboks take on Italy on Friday, October 4 in a clash that will determine which teams move on to the next stage of the tournament.
•
On Sunday, October 6, France
and Tonga meet in what promises to
be a great game of rugby.
• Sunday, October 13 sees Scotland take on Japan in the last of the pool games that might decide who the All Blacks could face in the quarter final.
• Then it’s quarter finals time on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.
• Catch the action from the semi-finals on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.
NBA
Basketball fans will be thrilled about the return of the NBA for its 2019/20 season on Spark Sport. Enjoy a super-sport Sunday on Sunday, October 27 with some of the best action from centre court including:
• Miami Heat v Milwaukee
Bucks at 10am.
• Boston Celtics v New York Knicks at 12.30pm.
• LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns at 3pm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spark Sport's Premier League coverage continues with all the action from the field, live and on-demand.
• Last year’s
champions, Manchester City, take on the
Wolves on Monday, October 7 at
1:50am.
• You won’t want to miss the biggest rivalry in the Premier League as Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday, October 20 at 4:15am.
MOTOR SPORT
We’ve got a whole lot of motorsport on Spark Sport in October as some of our big motorsport championships come close to an exciting conclusion.
• Watch as New Zealand’s very
own, Hayden Paddon competes in the Wales Rally
GB on Sunday, October 6 at 2am.
• World Rally Championship Catalunya is the penultimate rally of the WRC season on Sunday, October 27
• Mexico Grand Prix is the third to last event of the F1 season on Monday, October 28 at 7:30am
