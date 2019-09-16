Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

What’s on Spark Sport in October?

Monday, 16 September 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Spark Sport


RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019


As the knock-out stages head towards a close, the teams will be feeling the heat. Which teams will be packing their bags and leaving Japan?

• The mighty Springboks take on Italy on Friday, October 4 in a clash that will determine which teams move on to the next stage of the tournament.

• On Sunday, October 6, France and Tonga meet in what promises to be a great game of rugby.
Sunday, October 13 sees Scotland take on Japan in the last of the pool games that might decide who the All Blacks could face in the quarter final.

• Then it’s quarter finals time on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

• Catch the action from the semi-finals on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.

NBA

Basketball fans will be thrilled about the return of the NBA for its 2019/20 season on Spark Sport. Enjoy a super-sport Sunday on Sunday, October 27 with some of the best action from centre court including:

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks at 10am.
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks at 12.30pm.
LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns at 3pm.

PREMIER LEAGUE
Spark Sport's Premier League coverage continues with all the action from the field, live and on-demand.

• Last year’s champions, Manchester City, take on the Wolves on Monday, October 7 at 1:50am.
• You won’t want to miss the biggest rivalry in the Premier League as Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday, October 20 at 4:15am.

MOTOR SPORT

We’ve got a whole lot of motorsport on Spark Sport in October as some of our big motorsport championships come close to an exciting conclusion.

• Watch as New Zealand’s very own, Hayden Paddon competes in the Wales Rally GB on Sunday, October 6 at 2am.
World Rally Championship Catalunya is the penultimate rally of the WRC season on Sunday, October 27
Mexico Grand Prix is the third to last event of the F1 season on Monday, October 28 at 7:30am


http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/Spark_Sport__October_Highlights.pdf >


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Spark Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 