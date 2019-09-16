What’s on Spark Sport in October?



RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019



As the knock-out stages head towards a close, the teams will be feeling the heat. Which teams will be packing their bags and leaving Japan?

• The mighty Springboks take on Italy on Friday, October 4 in a clash that will determine which teams move on to the next stage of the tournament.

• On Sunday, October 6, France and Tonga meet in what promises to be a great game of rugby.

• Sunday, October 13 sees Scotland take on Japan in the last of the pool games that might decide who the All Blacks could face in the quarter final.

• Then it’s quarter finals time on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

• Catch the action from the semi-finals on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.

NBA

Basketball fans will be thrilled about the return of the NBA for its 2019/20 season on Spark Sport. Enjoy a super-sport Sunday on Sunday, October 27 with some of the best action from centre court including:

• Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks at 10am.

• Boston Celtics v New York Knicks at 12.30pm.

• LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns at 3pm.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Spark Sport's Premier League coverage continues with all the action from the field, live and on-demand.

• Last year’s champions, Manchester City, take on the Wolves on Monday, October 7 at 1:50am.

• You won’t want to miss the biggest rivalry in the Premier League as Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday, October 20 at 4:15am.

MOTOR SPORT

We’ve got a whole lot of motorsport on Spark Sport in October as some of our big motorsport championships come close to an exciting conclusion.

• Watch as New Zealand’s very own, Hayden Paddon competes in the Wales Rally GB on Sunday, October 6 at 2am.

• World Rally Championship Catalunya is the penultimate rally of the WRC season on Sunday, October 27

• Mexico Grand Prix is the third to last event of the F1 season on Monday, October 28 at 7:30am



