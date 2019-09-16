Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trade a Book for a Look

Monday, 16 September 2019, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Staglands Wildlife Reserve and Cafe

September 16, 2019



Trade your pre-loved children’s books for a half-priced child’s entry to Staglands.

Staglands is celebrating Conservation Week and the school holidays by giving children the opportunity to learn how they can help nature in their own unique way by giving children half priced entry to Staglands in exchange for a pre-loved book. These children’s books will be given to the children that the Salvation Army – Upper Hutt is caring for.

Through this act of giving, your children can learn the value of sharing what they have with others. Teach your children compassion and inspire them with a love of nature and wildlife on their visit to Staglands!

With spring in full bloom at Staglands, baby animals have arrived early this year and they are expecting more! The newborn animals that visitors can already look out for are Cape Barren goslings, a Jersey Calf, an Arapawa kid, and the adorable Kune Kune piglets!

This offer is available for kids aged 4 to 16 from 14th September to 13th October 2019. One half-priced child’s entry ticket per book on the day of visit. Not valid with any other offer, including Entertainment Book.

Usual admission to Staglands is $12 for children aged 4-16, adults $24, children aged three and under are free.

Let your children have a little adventure during Conservation Week through the school holidays by visiting Staglands!


ENDS

