Elle Macpherson Launches Inaugural NZ Fashion Week Gala

Duco Events and New Zealand Fashion Week announce plans for General Capital Presents: New Zealand Fashion Week Gala with Elle Macpherson

The inaugural gala will be a 700-seat black tie dinner at SkyCity on September 27th, raising funds for The Rising Foundation

Inspired by New York City’s Met Gala, tables of ten are now available from Duco Events

Auckland, NZ: It’s time to dust off those glad rags as New Zealand finally launches its own glittering, society Gala inspired by the likes of New York City’s Met Gala or London’s GQ Men of the Year Ceremony.

Duco Events, in conjunction with New Zealand Fashion Week, has announced plans for an inaugural New Zealand Fashion Week Gala that will become a regular fixture in the society and fashion scene.

The 2019 event is sponsored by General Capital and will feature world-renown businesswoman, supermodel and actress. Elle’s early modelling career led to a record-breaking five Sports Illustrated covers – providing her with global fame when she was dubbed “The Body” by Time Magazine in 1986.

Over the last 35 years Elle has developed a high profile in international fashion, film and television – and has built an enviable business empire through her sheer entrepreneurial flair and determination.

Taking place at SkyCity on September 27th, the Gala will be a sophisticated, luxury event celebrating the best and brightest of New Zealand’s fashion and social scenes.

The modern Gala Ball setting will include fashion shows curated by the team at New Zealand Fashion Week, extravagant venue dressing, a four-course gourmet dinner and live music and entertainment.

The pinnacle of the event will be a discussion with Elle Macpherson on her career, personal fashion style, entrepreneurialism and philanthropy.



Plans are underway for the event to be held each year, with the host rotating amongst A-List celebrities from the world of fashion and high-society.

The event will raise funds for The Rising Foundation – a New Zealand charity that believes in the ‘raising’ of self-esteem amongst New Zealand youth. The foundation unlocks the potential of kids through an ongoing programme of intervention and support to some of the most vulnerable New Zealanders, and General Capital Presents: New Zealand Fashion Week Gala with Elle Macpherson will be a crucial element of their 2019 fundraising.



Dame Pieter Stewart, NZFW founder and managing director, commented: “Over the last 19 years, New Zealand Fashion Week has grown from a fledging trade event to a major stable on the New Zealand fashion calendar. The addition of Fashion Weekend in 2009 was a fitting extension for everyday fashion fans, and we believe the time is now right for an event that celebrates the true movers and shakers of New Zealand society. There is no one in New Zealand who can stage a Gala like this to a higher standard than Duco Events, and we’re confident they’ll create a night to remember.”

Elle Macpherson added: “I’m honored to be appointed as the inaugural host for General Capital Presents: New Zealand Fashion Week Gala. New Zealand is so innovative and holds a special place in my heart. I think it’s fascinating that a country with such a generally relaxed attitude to life and a strong sense of community, also achieves so much on the world stage.



David Higgins, founder and director of Duco Events, commented: “Duco Events is delighted to be working with Dame Pieter Stewart and the whole New Zealand Fashion Week team to bring this new, innovative event to life. A shared vision for the future has seen a multi-year partnership deal struck, and we couldn’t ask for a more fitting face to launch the inaugural Gala. Elle is an astute businesswoman and entrepreneur, having founded several successful companies in the fashion, beauty and wellness sectors.”

Mr Brent King, managing director of General Capital, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for General Capital and its’ subsidiaries General Finance and Investment Research Group. The opportunity to be the major sponsor for the New Zealand Fashion Week Gala plus to be associated with Elle, an International Icon and entrepreneurial businesswoman, as well as David Higgins and the team at Duco Events is a fantastic opportunity. There is a level of malaise being spread over the NZ economy and I am sure this event will give the community a nice positive lift into Spring”



Attendees at the Gala include influential faces from the world of fashion, corporate, media and society – with tables of ten available from $2950 + GST from www.ducoevent.com



General Capital Presents: New Zealand Fashion Week Gala with Elle Macpherson is developed and staged by leading events management and promotion agency Duco Events, together with Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED), in a multi-year licensing deal with New Zealand Fashion Week

Duco Events has a proven track record in delivering major celebrity dinners, having run successful events with Sir Richard Branson, Gordon Ramsay, Bill Clinton – and just last week announced plans for a new event featuring international rock legends Sir Bob Geldof and Mick Fleetwood.





