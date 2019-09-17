Tour Announce: Lauren Daigle

Tour Announce: Lauren Daigle - the Grammy Award-Winning Musician Will Make Her New Zealand Debut in 2020

AUCKLAND, NZ (Sep 17, 2019) – Two-time GRAMMY Award winner LAUREN DAIGLE, who has sold out every one of her shows to date, will open 2020 with her first headlining arena tour, the Lauren Daigle World Tour. It follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning album, “Look Up Child”.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am Friday, September 20.

Fans can secure tickets first during the fan club pre-sale beginning 11am Wednesday, September 18, visit laurendaigle.com/tour for more info.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am Thursday, September 19 until 10am Friday, September 20.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz

The 44-city Lauren Daigle World Tour kicks off on Saturday, January 18 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia and will include a performance at New Zealand’s Festival One and a solo show in Christchurch. Daigle will also perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on January 19 and the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on January 22.

The tour will then launch in the US on February 20 in Pensacola, Florida and will include stops in New York, Nashville, Houston, Boston, Dallas and north of the border in Toronto and Quebec. The Lauren Daigle World Tour wraps with a special performance in Lauren’s hometown of Lafayette, LA at the CAJUNDOME.

“This year has been life changing,” said Daigle. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”

The Lauren Daigle World Tour features an all new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle’s raw vocal power and stage presence. She’ll feature some of her hits, including her latest single ‘Rescue’ and the double-Platinum selling #1 single ‘You Say,’ as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, “How Can It Be”.

To exclusively announce the upcoming dates, iHeartMedia’s LiteFM on-air personalities, Cubby and Christine, hosted an iHeartRadio Special Announcement with Daigle at iHeartMedia headquarters in New York. The event included an intimate performance and Q&A which streamed live on iHeartRadio’s YouTube.

The Australian leg of the Lauren Daigle World Tour will be Daigle’s first visit to the region since performing at the annual Hillsong Conference in 2017 and this tour will see her perform her first ever show in New Zealand, giving fans a chance to experience the talented singer-songwriter’s emotional and uplifting song.

LAUREN DAIGLE

Lauren Daigle World Tour – New Zealand 2020

JAMES HAY THEATRE, CHRISTCHURCH

SATURDAY JANUARY 25



TICKETS ON SALE 11AM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20

Fan Club pre-sale begins 11am Wednesday, September 18 until 10am Thursday, September 19

Live Nation pre-sale begins 11am Thursday, September 19 until 10am Friday, September 20

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:

laurendaigle.com & livenation.co.nz



ends

© Scoop Media

