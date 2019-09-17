Corey Main From Howick Pakarunga Club Announces Retirement



Tuesday, 17 September 2019

Aquablack #243, Corey Main from Howick Pakuranga has announced his retirement from competitive swimming to focus on other endeavours.

“Moving on from swimming was the hardest decision I've made but at this stage in my life, I've never been more happy and excited to start a new chapter in my life.

Right now, I'm working on getting my coaching certifications while actively seeking finance jobs in the states. Swimming has given me the opportunity to meet extraordinary people who I wouldn't have gotten the opportunity to meet otherwise. It's allowed me to travel the globe and represent New Zealand, every opportunity to wear the fern is an incredible honour.

I'd just like to thank my parents Tracey and David who are incredible and have sacrificed so much for, family and friends, Swimming NZ, HPSNZ, and the University of Florida/Gator Swim Club.” - Corey Main, September 2019.



Corey's first international competition was the 2011 Youth Commonwealth Games in the Isle of Man.

He made the finals in both the 100m and 200m Backstroke at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and followed this by finishing 7th in the 200m Backstroke at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships on the Gold Coast.

The following year, Corey placed 16th in the 200m Backstroke at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan. In 2016 Corey qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he was a semi-finalist in both the 100m and 200m Backstroke and recorded personal bests for both events with a time of 53.99 and 1:57.51 respectively.

Corey qualified for the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest at the New Zealand Open Championships in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 1:58.74 seconds and the 100m Backstroke in 53.87s.

At the 2017 FINA World Championships, Corey set two personal bests to qualify for the finals of the 100m Backstroke with a 53.76s effort in the semi-final. Corey finished 8th overall in the final.

In his favoured event 200m Backstroke, Corey matched his 16th world ranking from two years ago.

Corey recently graduated from the University of Florida where he swam for the University squad, the 'Gators' with coach Gregg Troy.

Swimming New Zealand would like to thank Corey for his service to the sport and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.





Highlights

• 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games



• 2016 Rio Olympics Games

• 2015 Kazan FINA World Championships

• 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

• 2014 Gold Coast Pan Pacific Games

• 2012 Istanbul FINA World Championships (25m)

• 2011 Isle of Man Youth Commonwealth Games



