Incredible line-up for Good vibes Summer Festival

After a successful tour across Aotearoa this year, Good Vibes Summer festival will be hitting the sunny coast of Gisborne in summer 2020.

Presented by Flava, Pato Entertainment, Audiology and Fabrik, the Good Vibes Summer Festival will feature some of Aotearoa’s best live acts, including Stan Walker, L.A.B, House of Shem, Ardijah, Tomorrow People, 1814, Three Houses Down & General Fiyah, Lion Rezz, Swiss and Tree. Joining this incredible line up is international island reggae star Kolohe Kai, hailing all the way from Hawaii and Australian legends Paua.

Tickets go on sale 7.00pm, Wednesday September 25 from www.goodvibesfestival.co.nz

There will be VIP and general admission tickets available. VIP tickets will include a t-shirt for those purchased in first 24 hours.

Good Vibes Summer Festival will kick off on Saturday January 11, playing at the one and only Gisborne Soundshell.

This is the perfect festival to hit during the peak summer season and is not to be missed.

Kolohe Kai –

Island reggae star Kolohe Kai is an act that loves New Zealand and returns regularly. Hailing from Hawaii, Kolohe Kai took the pacific reggae scene by storm with infectious hits such as ‘Ehu Girl’ and ‘Cool Down’. With his 2018 hit single ‘Heartstrings’ pulling in over 5 million streams, this island superstar is sure to impress.

Stan Walker –

Heralded as one of the finest soul/R&B voices to emerge from Australia/New Zealand, Stan Walker has become Kiwi royalty. Stan has garnered a total of six x gold and four x platinum singles as well as one x double platinum and one x triple platinum single in New Zealand across five studio albums. Opening for the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Ciara, Jay Sean, Travie McCoy, Ja Rule, Akon and Jessica Mauboy, Stan Walker is an act not to missed. Stan’s latest single, ‘Give’ is currently top 10 at radio in New Zealand.

L.A.B –

L.A.B was founded by Stu and Brad Kora, two of the brothers from the already massive Kiwi band, Kora. They have become a fan favourite and continue to make a name for themselves with their exciting live show. With a combination of Reggae, Blues, Rock and Funk, it’s easy to see why L.A.B are so popular. They have just released their latest single, ‘Personified’, with a new album on the way.

House of Shem –

Forming in 2005, Aotearoa based trio House of Shem is well known for their distinctive New Zealand reggae. Fusing tradition and contemporary style of reggae, House of Shem embodies the sounds of Maori, Polynesian, and spiritual roots into their music. With over 100k monthly listeners on Spotify, and their 2008 hit ‘Thinking About You’ reaching almost 5 million streams, House of Shem are a true force of nature.

Ardijah –

Forming in Auckland, New Zealand in 1979, Ardijah are well known for their unique style of poly fonk, a form of blending Polynesian sounds such as the Polynesian log drums and ukuleles with funk and R&B. Their 2004 album ‘JOURNEY (AERE'ANGA)’ won the award for best album at the Pacific Awards and the band still pulls in over 90k in monthly listeners on Spotify.

Tomorrow People –

Tomorrow People are a seven-piece reggae band originating from Wellington, who have become one of the country’s best-loved reggae acts. The band have impressively moved their way up in the New Zealand music scene to become one of Aotearoa's most talked about artists with their albums ONE, BASS & BASSINETS and BBQ REGGAE all peaking at #1 on the NZ Music Chart.

1814 –

1814 are a legendary Kiwi reggae band who started in 2004 and have been making a name for themselves ever since. The eight-piece Whangaroa legends have opened up for international acts like Nas and Damien Marley. Their song ‘Jah Rastafari’ has gained more than two million views on YouTube.

Three Houses Down & General Fiyah -

Growing up in a musical family - his father and uncles make up the popular Kiwi band, Three Houses Down. General Fiyah has been singing from the age of one and released his first song, ‘Love and Affection’, in 2016 as a feature with Three Houses Down. He is still only 12-years-old but has already had more than two million streams on his hit single, ‘Here To Stay’, which also was a top 50 radio hit in New Zealand. He has performed at the One Love festival twice and has toured in Australia and Hawaii.

Lion Rezz –

Lion Rezz is a talented solo artist, as well as a member of the ground-breaking musical movement, Runtingz Family. This talented artist is all about combining the edgy grooves of reggae, with the charming melodies of R&B. Lion Rezz is known for his inspiring lyrics and amazing song writing ability, inspired by artists as diverse as Stephen Marley, J Boog, as well as Ziggi Recado.

Paua –

Paua’s music is a distinct blend of all the sweet elements of reggae, soul and funk. Their high energy, feel-good live shows instantly captivate audiences from the first drum kick. They have a vibrant blend of creativity, musicianship and originality. Formed in 2009, Paua now has two full-length albums, an EP, and several singles under their belt. They have topped the iTunes reggae charts in both Australia and New Zealand. The seven-piece band have played at the One Love festival several times and continue to draw in the massive crowds.

Swiss –

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand. Swiss first appeared on the scene in 2012. Since then this Reggae Pop artist has pulled in more than 2.5 millions streams on his 2017 single ‘She Don’t Want Me Love’ and another impressive 2.5 million streams on his 2013 single ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’.

Tree –

R&B and reggae artist Tree has already grown an impressive following through her collaborations with her husband ‘Swiss’. Her recent 2019 single ‘Me and You’ featured the couple’s impressive vocals working in harmony and pulling in over 100k streams on Spotify.



Don’t miss this impressive line-up all in one incredible Summer Festival in sunny Gisborne on Saturday January 11, 2020.

