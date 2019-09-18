The Bay of Islands Music Festival is back in 2020

Tickets on sale to Jacman Entertainment and Eventfinda subscribers at 9am, Tuesday 24 September

ONE AND TWO-DAY PASSES AVAILABLE

All remaining tickets on sale at 9am, Wednesday 25 September

BOOK AT EVENTFINDA

The first 500 ticket purchasers receive a

free limited edition festival hat

Back by popular demand -- Northland’s best fest returns to Waitangi this summer!

Promoters today announce an extraordinary line-up of roots, funk, country and rock artists will perform at the Bay of Islands Music Festival over two incredible days, 25 & 26 January 2020.

Headlined by Mr Boombastic himself, SHAGGY, the festival will also feature Jamaican reggae royalty TOOTS & THE MAYTALS, rock icons SHIHAD and BLINDSPOTT, THE BLACK SEEDS, OTIUM, MEL PARSONS and funky South American sounds of LATINAOTEAROA together with Northland’s very own ska and dancehall spinmaster DJ BIG G.

More exciting acts are still to be announced for this awesome event.

________________________________________

Ticket pre-sales begin at 9am next Tuesday, 24 September to

Jacman Entertainment and Eventfinda subscribers. All remaining tickets are on sale at 9am on Wednesday, 25 September via Eventfinda

ONE AND TWO-DAY PASSES AVAILABLE

The first 500 ticket purchasers receive a free limited-edition festival hat.

________________________________________

SHAGGY headlines the roots orientated first day of the festival. Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, this Grammy Award-winning ex-marine has been gracing the airwaves since his debut album Pure Pleasure gave us the hit Oh Carolina in 1993. He exploded worldwide with the album Boombastic, the title track going #1 in charts throughout the world. Since then Shaggy has released a string of hits with his smooth reggae fusion style. Angel, It Wasn’t Me, In The Summertime & Hey Sexy Lady feature on summer soundtracks everywhere and his live performances are always a crowd pleaser.

TOOTS & THE MAYTALS share the stage on Day One. They’ve been hitting the charts since the 60s, including the song that dubbed the genre, Do the Reggay. They signed up to Island Records along with Bob Marley in the 70s and the rest as they say is history as these inspirational artists both went on to popularize reggae music globally. They’ve been nominated for multiple Grammys, including a win for Best Reggae Album in 2004 for True Love. They also boast a record of 31 Jamaican #1 hits, including 54-46 Was My Number, Beautiful Woman, Pressure Drop and Take Me Home Country Roads.

Day One also sees NZ roots, funk and soul royalty THE BLACK SEEDS, up-and-coming local boys OTIUM, Northland’s very own ska and dancehall spinmaster DJ BIG G and more exciting acts to be added!

Our most celebrated hard-rock band, SHIHAD, headlines Day Two of the fest. SHIHAD has been firing up the NZ music scene for the past 30 years. To date they have released nine studio albums (five of which went to #1 in NZ), three EPs and countless memorable singles, sold out headline shows, and toured with musical heroes such as Motorhead, Metallica, Faith No More and AC/DC. Now get prepared for them to hit the BOI Music Fest like a thunderstorm. They will be smashing out all the hits and Kiwi anthems we know and love, Pacifier, Home Again, My Minds Sedate, Alive.

And if that wasn’t enough, BLINDSPOTT are joining the party too! Blindspott sent New Zealanders into a frenzy in August last year, when The Rock announced that the multi-platinum selling band was getting back together for a one-off show in celebration of The Rock 1500. They followed this up with sell out shows last summer and we are bringing them to Northland for the BOI Music Festival. Their first two albums – 2003’s self-titled BLINDSPOTT and 2006’s END THE SILENCE topped the charts and established the band as one of the most respected rock bands in Kiwi music history. With hits including Nil By Mouth, Room To Breathe and Phlex, get ready for them to rock the stage at the BOI Music festival.

Indie folk / country music songstress MEL PARSONS and the funky South American sounds of LATINAOTEAROA will feature on Day Two of the festival.

“Northland often misses out on the big international and Kiwi artists,” says organiser Jackie Sanders of Jacman Entertainment, “ We are proud to be able to present such a massive line-up in the Bay of Islands and give people another great reason to visit our beautiful part of Aotearoa”.



LOCATION:

Waitangi Sports Grounds opposite the entry to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and walking distance from Paihia.

ACCOMMODATION:

There are many motels and hotels in Paihia and Waitangi but they will fill up fast over this weekend. There are several great campsites and campervan parks close to the venue.

Kerikeri is a 20min drive away and has great motels.

Russell is a short trip by ferry and has many fabulous accommodation options.

GETTING THERE:

Waitangi is located in the stunning Bay of Islands, about 60km north of Whangarei.

The BOI Music Festival has ample parking facilities.

Bus services will run from Whangarei, Kawakawa, Paihia, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Mangonui, Taipa and Kaitaia.

Ferry services will run from Russell and do a special drop-off and pick up at the Waitangi Wharf which is only a 3min walk to and from the venue.

JACMAN ENTERTAINMENT presents:

THE BAY OF ISLANDS MUSIC FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 25 – SUNDAY 26 JANUARY 2020





© Scoop Media

