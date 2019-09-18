Laneway Festival Auckland 2020 Line-Up

The most exciting rock band on the planet. A pop artist who is as successful as she is boundary-pushing. One of the finest electronic acts in recent years. Australia’s most productive psych-rock band. And so much more. The 2020 Laneway line-up is here!

As previously announced, the Laneway Festival hits Auckland's beloved Albert Park on Monday 27th January 2020. Hands down, the absolute best way to celebrate Auckland Anniversary Day!

2020 Laneway Festival Auckland Line-Up:

THE 1975 * RÜFÜS DU SOL

CHARLI XCX * RUEL * EARL SWEATSHIRT

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD * BENEE

J.I.D * MAHALIA * BBNO$ * THE CHATS

HOCKEY DAD * JULIA JACKLIN * COL3TRANE

FONTAINES D.C. * STELLA DONNELLY * OMAR APOLLO

KAIIT * SOAKED OATS * ELEVEN7FOUR * MERMAIDENS

+ more to be announced.

General public on sale starts Thursday 26 September at 9am NZST

For tickets and more information, go to lanewayfestival.com.

