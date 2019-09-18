Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Laneway Festival Auckland 2020 Line-Up

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: Laneway Festival

The most exciting rock band on the planet. A pop artist who is as successful as she is boundary-pushing. One of the finest electronic acts in recent years. Australia’s most productive psych-rock band. And so much more. The 2020 Laneway line-up is here!
As previously announced, the Laneway Festival hits Auckland's beloved Albert Park on Monday 27th January 2020. Hands down, the absolute best way to celebrate Auckland Anniversary Day!

2020 Laneway Festival Auckland Line-Up:
THE 1975 * RÜFÜS DU SOL
CHARLI XCX * RUEL * EARL SWEATSHIRT
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD * BENEE
J.I.D * MAHALIA * BBNO$ * THE CHATS
HOCKEY DAD * JULIA JACKLIN * COL3TRANE
FONTAINES D.C. * STELLA DONNELLY * OMAR APOLLO
KAIIT * SOAKED OATS * ELEVEN7FOUR * MERMAIDENS
+ more to be announced.

General public on sale starts Thursday 26 September at 9am NZST
For tickets and more information, go to lanewayfestival.com.

