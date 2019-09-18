Laneway Festival Auckland 2020 Line-Up
The most exciting rock band on the planet. A pop artist
who is as successful as she is boundary-pushing. One of the
finest electronic acts in recent years. Australia’s most
productive psych-rock band. And so much more. The 2020
Laneway line-up is here!
As previously announced, the Laneway Festival hits Auckland's beloved Albert Park on Monday 27th January 2020. Hands down, the absolute best way to celebrate Auckland Anniversary Day!
2020
Laneway Festival Auckland Line-Up:
THE 1975 * RÜFÜS DU SOL
CHARLI XCX * RUEL * EARL SWEATSHIRT
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD * BENEE
J.I.D * MAHALIA * BBNO$ * THE CHATS
HOCKEY DAD * JULIA JACKLIN * COL3TRANE
FONTAINES D.C. * STELLA DONNELLY * OMAR APOLLO
KAIIT * SOAKED OATS * ELEVEN7FOUR * MERMAIDENS
+ more to be announced.
General public on sale starts Thursday 26
September at 9am NZST
For tickets and more information, go to lanewayfestival.com.