Simplest options to stream Spark Sport and Rugby World Cup

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 11:43 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Here’s the simplest options to stream Spark Sport and Rugby World Cup 2019

As the All Blacks prepare to take the field in Yokohama, Japan for their first match of Rugby World Cup 2019 against the Springboks this Saturday, here on New Zealand soil many New Zealanders will be getting ready to stream it over the internet on Spark Sport.

The first crucial outing for the All Blacks versus the in-form Springboks and the biggest clash out of Pool B will also be a key moment for New Zealanders as many fire up Spark Sport for the first time.

“We anticipate that a large number of our tournament pass holders will be tuning in to Spark Sport for the first time to watch the All Blacks vs South Africa match. It will undoubtedly be one of the most popular fixtures on Spark Sport given it is the ABs first match against a world class competitor,” says Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch.

“People who have not yet purchased or set up their Spark Sport Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament Pass should do so before Saturday. I encourage Kiwis to test their streaming set up by signing up, logging in and viewing some of the wide range of rugby content available to Tournament Pass holders.

“For those who have already signed up and have tested their connection, they should make sure they have the most up to date Spark Sport app by going to the app store on the device they are planning to watch on and downloading or updating the current app.”

The simplest viewing options

The simplest option for viewing the RWC is to watch on a compatible Smart TV. Spark Sport is available as an app on 2017 or newer Samsung, Panasonic and Sony Android Smart TVs or 2019 model LG Smart TVs. Users can simply download the Spark Sport app from their TVs app store and with a few clicks of the remote they’ll be streaming the rugby without the need for a secondary remote.

If your TV isn’t compatible, your next best option is to purchase an Apple TV HD/Apple TV 4K or a Freeview Smart VU Streaming Device and download the Spark Sport app on to them. Both of these devices connect to TVs through an HDMI connection and host the Spark Sport app on their system so there’s no need to cast it from a phone or mobile device.

Other viewing options

Spark Sport is also available to cast from mobile devices via Google Chromecast or for those who prefer to watch on smaller screens, you can watch on Android and Apple mobiles and tablets. Freeview’s A2 Recorder is another viewing option that combines the entire suite of Freeview features and Spark Sport app functionality in a set top box. People viewing on their laptop can also choose to connect it to their TV with an HDMI connection.

You can only sign up to Spark Sport through the website at www.sparksport.co.nz not through the app. Spark Sport Tournament Passes are now available for $89.99 or individual matches will be available for $24.99. For help and assistance customers should visit help.sparksport.co.nz.

The opening ceremony and first match between Japan and Russia will play live on Spark Sport and TVNZ One from 9:30pm, Friday 20 September.

