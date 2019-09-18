Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Allen targets top five in Toyota 86 Championship

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2019

Allen targets top five in Toyota 86 Championship


Allen hopes to turn wet weather pace into all-round competitiveness. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Feilding 24 year old Justin Allen reckons he’ll be quite a bit higher up the order for his second season of the Toyota 86 Championship, and is targeting a top five finish in a championship that begins in November.


A wet weather specialist who excelled in wet races and sessions during last season’s championship, Allen reckons he can easily convert that basic speed to the dry now that the family team has a better understanding of setting up the car.

“The single biggest area of development for us is getting to know the intricacies of the set-up and being prepared as best as we can with a known base set-up for each circuit on the calendar,” he explained.

“We’ve practiced set-up extremes to see how the car behaviour changes and narrowed that all down to a window we think works well for us. We’re aiming to be consistently in the top five and to pick up podiums where we can and maybe the occasional race win if it all goes well.

Allen also expects to find a little more pace from within himself during the season, particularly in qualifying.

“We did have pretty good race pace last season overall but it would have been a big help to start further up the grids,” he added. “I have been working hard on my own skills in getting an optimum fast lap early on and making the most of the green tyres. I’m hoping to make some gains in that area for sure.”

The driver and team have – who will be backed in 2020 by Battery Town, P&C Insurance, Manawatu & TRC Toyota, Great White Lighting and Feilding Auto Electrical- maintained a high level of track time in the off-season, entering the Manfeild winter series and getting a lot of track and testing time in their familiar Battery Town-backed yellow racer.

“It’s been good to get plenty of mileage in during the past few weeks and months and practice qualifying and race starts as well as working on set-up,” added Justin. “We’re at the stage where we have done the prep both on and off the track so between now and the start of the season we’ll be fine tuning and making sure we are 100% ready to hit the ground running at Pukekohe in November. ”

The coming season will be a big one for the Toyota 86 Championship racers - with two Toyota 86 machines up for grabs as prizes in this year's series.

The winner of the 2019-2020 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86 Championship will win a Toyota 86 road car for their efforts and will receive it at the annual prize giving in 2020. After that car is presented, there will be a draw amongst the remaining drivers in the championship who completed all of the six rounds. The winner of that draw will also win a Toyota 86 road car. The second prize car incentive is dependent on there being a minimum of fifteen cars on the grid at each of the six championship rounds but the category is committed to growing the already good sized field even further.

The six round championship takes in Pukekohe before heading to the South Island for rounds at Highlands Motorsport Park and Invercargill’s Teretonga Park. It then moves to the North Island for the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon and then onto Hampton Downs before concluding at the Virgin Australia Supercar event at Pukekohe Park in April.

2019-2020 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1: Pukekohe Park - 29 November - 1 December 2019
Round 2: Highlands Motorsport Park - 17-19 January 2020
Round 3: Teretonga Park - 24-26 January 2020
Round 4: Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon - 14-16 February 2020
Round 5: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park - 27-29 March 2020
Round 6: V8 Supercars - Pukekohe Park - 24-26 April 2020

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 