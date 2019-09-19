Sir Endmund Hillary Film Trailer
Rialto Distribution is proud to release the official trailer for OCEAN TO SKY. VIEW TRAILER HERE.
This special
film takes the New Zealand public on the journey Sir Edmund
Hillary has always considered his greatest - his journey by
jet boat up the entire length of India's River Ganges. This
was the only Hillary expedition that was ever
comprehensively filmed and thus the only chance we all have
to travel with him and get to know him. More powerfully, the
film weaves a deeper more moving story about Sir Ed, as it
occurred two years after the tragic death of his wife and
youngest daughter in an air crash. So for Sir Ed and his son
Peter Hillary it was also a healing journey. But it almost
ended tragically with the near death and rescue of Sir Ed
himself. The expedition is recounted by Peter Hillary as
well as many of Sir Ed Hillary's best friends who were on
the journey, and it is in places humorous, and in other
places a deeply moving tribute to Sir Ed Hillary, in this
the 100th anniversary year of his birth.