Sir Endmund Hillary Film Trailer

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Rialto Distribution

Rialto Distribution is proud to release the official trailer for OCEAN TO SKY. VIEW TRAILER HERE.

This special film takes the New Zealand public on the journey Sir Edmund Hillary has always considered his greatest - his journey by jet boat up the entire length of India's River Ganges. This was the only Hillary expedition that was ever comprehensively filmed and thus the only chance we all have to travel with him and get to know him. More powerfully, the film weaves a deeper more moving story about Sir Ed, as it occurred two years after the tragic death of his wife and youngest daughter in an air crash. So for Sir Ed and his son Peter Hillary it was also a healing journey. But it almost ended tragically with the near death and rescue of Sir Ed himself. The expedition is recounted by Peter Hillary as well as many of Sir Ed Hillary's best friends who were on the journey, and it is in places humorous, and in other places a deeply moving tribute to Sir Ed Hillary, in this the 100th anniversary year of his birth.

