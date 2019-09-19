Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: Greg Murphy Racing

Local Man pays over $500,000 for this AND JUST FOR PARTS


Yes, well- known Hamilton businessman Tom Andrews did this in 2015 at an auction in France. No, he wasn’t intoxicated and you’d be forgiven if you thought the word ‘insane’. In fact, however, typically his mind is razor sharp, day and night. The word ‘genius’ would be more appropriate and meticulous restoration of cars is the canvas upon which he expresses himself.

And the story gets better. The car in question is a Bugatti – the quintessential beauty queen car for collectors, and the Bugatti Atlantic is the pinnacle of classic cars. Fully restored, its looks are sublime, an unequalled statement of style. If a car could be androgynous, this is the one. Ask fashion designer Ralph Lauren. He has one. It’s officially the most expensive car in the world and valued at US $40 million. Yes, you read that right. One could buy a lot of houses, even in Auckland, for that sort of money.

But back to Tom. He gets his acquisition back to NZ and finds that it’s in better shape than first thought, and actually with a large dose of inspiration and aspiration, could be made in to an Atlantic. He has a reputation of achieving whatever he puts his mind to, so the realisation of this goal is assured. And those that want to see how it’s progressing in real life, after 4 years of work, will get an exclusive view on Wednesday 2nd October, inside the Classics Museum in Hamilton. And that’s the second half of the exciting programme. In the first half, 4 times Bathurst winner and Kiwi legend, Greg Murphy, will also be there, speaking about his career, fielding questions, and mixing with the audience. This promises to be a rare, top tier event. The tickets are just $50 per person, which includes canapes and first drink, and can be purchased through Eventbrite. All proceeds will go to the Cancer Society – a very worthy charity. Seating is limited, so get in early.


