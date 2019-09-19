800 Lunches

SEPTEMBER 19th, 2019

800 Lunches: Akshay, a young Indian boy realises his school lunch is not the same as everyone else's. Jump forward to a teenage Akshay - his outlook on life and respect for homemade food changes but not without its challenges.

800 Lunches is a dramatic short film that explores the theme of sustainability with a specific look at culture, heritage and identity.

800 Lunches is inspired by two real-life events bringing to the forefront characters that are not commonly seen within the context of short New Zealand films – immigrant New Zealanders of colour. This story hopes to engage with wider audiences to accurately represent our society in Tāmaki makaurau, and greater Aotearoa.

800 Lunches is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345838104/4bcdde6418

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

800 Lunches

Rating: PG - contains bullying

Producer: Ankita Singh

Writer/Director: Bala Murali Shingade

ends





© Scoop Media

