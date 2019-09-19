Submissions for the 17th edition of FIFO open

Submissions for the 17th edition of the Oceanian International Documentary Film Festival (FIFO) 2020 are open.

The 17th edition of the International festival of Oceanian documentary films (FIFO Tahiti), will take place from 1st to 9th of February 2020 in Papeete (Tahiti – French Polynesia).

The competition is open to all documentaries dealing with Oceania produced after 1st of January 2017.

Like every year, FIFO will select 40-50 films in two categories : Films in the category ‘in competition’ will be presented to an international jury which will assign one main award and three special awards. Films in competition and out of competition are also eligible to the audience award. Every prize is cash-awarded.

We would be delighted to sign in your films for FIFO 2020. Attached to this e-mail, the entry form and the festival regulations for the next FIFO are enclosed for your consideration or can be downloaded from our website at https://www.fifotahiti.com/2019/04/fifo-2020-call-for-entries/

All submissions are free of fees and charges and unlimited.

Please, note that the deadline for the film submission is on Tuesday 15 October 2019. No submissions will be accepted after that date.

We also screen short fiction films (30 mn max) directed by Oceanian filmmakers at FIFO. Selected films will be screened during the Night of the Fictions special showcase occurring off of the festival. All selected fiction short-films are eligible to the audience award for the best Oceanian Fiction. Submission forms are downloadable from the same address as mentioned above.

FIFO is more than a festival, it is also a pool of ideas and creation, organizing different events for our professional guests, such as the Oceanian television symposium, practical workshops for filmmaking, as well as an Oceanian TV Symposium and a pitch event.





