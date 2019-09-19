Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Auckland photography exhibition celebrates Beijing

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport

19 September 2019

New Auckland photography exhibition celebrates Beijing in Auckland

As part of the China-New Zealand year of tourism Auckland Airport and its sister airport Beijing Capital International Airport have launched the Auckland-Beijing Sister Photo Exhibition.

The evocative exhibition is structured around 26 images, each one capturing an element of Beijing’s unique culture or cityscape. With stunning 360 degree views over Auckland city as the back drop, the striking images give a snapshot of what China has to offer.

Commenting at the launch event last night Scott Tasker, General Manager of Aeronautical Commercial said, “We are honoured to have the opportunity to showcase Beijing city and Beijing Capital International Airport during the China-NZ year of tourism, reciprocating the exhibition Beijing Capital held for Auckland in 2016.

The exhibition is a special opportunity to share our unique cultures and strengthen our partnership to grow travel, tourism and trade between our two cities.”

The exhibition launch event was attended by Mr Ruan Ping, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Han Zhiliang, President & CEO, Beijing Capital International Airport and Adrian Littlewood, Chief Executive of Auckland Airport.

The exhibition is being held at Sky Deck, Level 60, Sky Tower Auckland and will run until 1st October.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 