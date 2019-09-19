Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Peace-Loving Gathering on Auckland’s Shore

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Peace Advocates

A call to peace is being made on Auckland’s North Shore to coincide with the United Nations International Day of Peace on Saturday 21st of September. The gathering is at Narrowneck Beach from 5:30pm to sunset at 6:30. All peace-loving people are invited to attend.

Among the prayer and story sharers are :
- Hon Chris Carter, former Minister of Ethnic Affairs and Senior UN official based in Kabul
- Imam Muhammed Shaakir Ismail, New Zealand Muslim Association
- Ruth Coombes, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom
- Pundit Sunil Sharma, North Shore Hanuman Temple
- Margaret Taylor, Amnesty International
- Reverend Ashibek Solomon, Methodist Devonport Parish
- Tony Keam, The Korean Society of Auckland
- Judy Taguiwalo, former Philippine Social Welfare Secretary
- other peace advocates.

The people will be called to gather by a lone bagpiper Alina Hancox from City of Sails Pipeband, followed by a karakia led by Shannan Halbert of Ngati Rongowhakaata.

An event highlight is the community offering of Flowers of Peace, led by Rhyl Jansen, from our shore at high tide -- our message of peace that we hope the outgoing tide will bring to shores in faraway lands.
The flower offering will be accompanied by Sound of Peace, a solo flute rendition by Taryn Lunny.

The event is organised by Peace Advocates, a group of like-minded individuals who support the United Nations International Day of Peace. This year’s Peace Advocates are Romy Udanga, Fritzi Udanga, Taryn Lunny, Mary Linzey, Iain Rea, Rhyl Jansen and Victoria Short.
