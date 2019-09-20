One month to go till Festival Italiano in Newmarket!

Festival Italiano: 20 October 2019, 11am – 5pm, Newmarket — FREE ENTRY

The largest Italian Festival in New Zealand is on in just one month.

Festival Italiano will be held in Newmarket, Auckland — in Teed St, Osborne St, Kent St, Rialto Centre and Lumsden Green.

Now in its 15th year, Festival Italiano offers great Italian food and al fresco lunches with leading Italian restaurants, a pop-up bar with Peroni beer on tap, Aperol Spritz, Italian wines and San Pellegrino fruit drinks.

For shoppers there will be an Italian market with over 40 stalls — the full list is on the festival website: http://festivalitaliano.co.nz/

All around Newmarket a number of businesses will have special offers and Italian-themed events instore.

Live music and entertainment will include opera, a mandolin orchestra, an Italian jazz combo and tarantella dancers among others, plus battling Roman soldiers and other special guests. There will be games and spot prizes, and the chance to win a fantastic trip to Rome or Milan with the Italian School raffle.

Italian luxury cars and motorbikes will be on display for the day, while Rialto Centre will host art activities for children to celebrate the 500-year anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci, along with a pasta workshop, more entertainment and spot prizes.

Festival Italiano is a community event organised by the Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland with the Newmarket Business Association, and the generous support of the Waitematā Local Board. The major corporate sponsor and partner is Peroni.

