Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

One month to go till Festival Italiano in Newmarket!

Friday, 20 September 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland

Festival Italiano: 20 October 2019, 11am – 5pm, Newmarket — FREE ENTRY

The largest Italian Festival in New Zealand is on in just one month.

Festival Italiano will be held in Newmarket, Auckland — in Teed St, Osborne St, Kent St, Rialto Centre and Lumsden Green.

Now in its 15th year, Festival Italiano offers great Italian food and al fresco lunches with leading Italian restaurants, a pop-up bar with Peroni beer on tap, Aperol Spritz, Italian wines and San Pellegrino fruit drinks.

For shoppers there will be an Italian market with over 40 stalls — the full list is on the festival website: http://festivalitaliano.co.nz/

All around Newmarket a number of businesses will have special offers and Italian-themed events instore.

Live music and entertainment will include opera, a mandolin orchestra, an Italian jazz combo and tarantella dancers among others, plus battling Roman soldiers and other special guests. There will be games and spot prizes, and the chance to win a fantastic trip to Rome or Milan with the Italian School raffle.
Italian luxury cars and motorbikes will be on display for the day, while Rialto Centre will host art activities for children to celebrate the 500-year anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci, along with a pasta workshop, more entertainment and spot prizes.
Festival Italiano is a community event organised by the Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland with the Newmarket Business Association, and the generous support of the Waitematā Local Board. The major corporate sponsor and partner is Peroni.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 