Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chch Champions Sing their Way into International Finals

Friday, 20 September 2019, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch City Chorus does it again! Eleven times national champions, Christchurch City Chorus made it through to the Sweet Adelines International chorus finals in New Orleans yesterday to proudly represent New Zealand on the barbershop world stage.

Christchurch City Chorus competed against 33 other international choruses in the semi-finals. Each chorus sing two songs, a ballad and an uptune. The elite 33 choruses, who all won their regional quarter finals last year, come from a pool of 650 Sweet Adelines International groups from NZ, USA, Canada, Australia, Sweden, and the UK.

Founded in 1945 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sweet Adelines started as a small group of women who loved to sing. Since then, it has evolved into an organisation of nearly 21,000 singers spanning the globe and connecting women around the world in one sisterhood.

The 130 women from Christchurch City Chorus will compete against nine other choruses in the final on Saturday 21 September at 1:41 pm Pacific Time at the Smoothie King Centre, New Orleans, Louisiana. Or Sunday 22 September at 6.14am New Zealand time.

The international competition can be viewed live on the free webcast at http://www.sweetadswebcast.com/

Master Director, Virginia Humphrey-Taylor says, "Reaching the finals is the pinnacle of three solid years of learning and performing, and we are thrilled to be experiencing the prestige of competing for New Zealand on the international stage. We are very excited to get into the top ten and look forward to wowing the judges and the audience with our songs.”

Christchurch City Chorus last competed internationally at the Sweet Adelines International Competition in Las Vegas in 2016, where they placed 6th. It was here they won the Most Entertaining Chorus Award, as voted by the audience.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 