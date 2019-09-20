Chch Champions Sing their Way into International Finals

Christchurch City Chorus does it again! Eleven times national champions, Christchurch City Chorus made it through to the Sweet Adelines International chorus finals in New Orleans yesterday to proudly represent New Zealand on the barbershop world stage.

Christchurch City Chorus competed against 33 other international choruses in the semi-finals. Each chorus sing two songs, a ballad and an uptune. The elite 33 choruses, who all won their regional quarter finals last year, come from a pool of 650 Sweet Adelines International groups from NZ, USA, Canada, Australia, Sweden, and the UK.

Founded in 1945 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sweet Adelines started as a small group of women who loved to sing. Since then, it has evolved into an organisation of nearly 21,000 singers spanning the globe and connecting women around the world in one sisterhood.

The 130 women from Christchurch City Chorus will compete against nine other choruses in the final on Saturday 21 September at 1:41 pm Pacific Time at the Smoothie King Centre, New Orleans, Louisiana. Or Sunday 22 September at 6.14am New Zealand time.

The international competition can be viewed live on the free webcast at http://www.sweetadswebcast.com/

Master Director, Virginia Humphrey-Taylor says, "Reaching the finals is the pinnacle of three solid years of learning and performing, and we are thrilled to be experiencing the prestige of competing for New Zealand on the international stage. We are very excited to get into the top ten and look forward to wowing the judges and the audience with our songs.”

Christchurch City Chorus last competed internationally at the Sweet Adelines International Competition in Las Vegas in 2016, where they placed 6th. It was here they won the Most Entertaining Chorus Award, as voted by the audience.

© Scoop Media

