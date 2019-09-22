Live Performances in Masterton Wow

“Music is an art form, yet Masterton has no live music venue, with the closure of King St Live in 2016,” said Aratoi Director Susanna Shadbolt. “Aratoi and Grafia Productions are teaming up to present Live @ Aratoi, a concert series for the community, thanks to support from Masterton District Council and to the donation of sound gear by the Cross Creek Blues Club, which disbanded in 2018. Live @ Aratoi brings the Wairarapa a range of music, with new and familiar voices, local and international, at affordable prices. Our Wesley Wing, a decommissioned church, offers a beautiful ambience and seating for up to 120 people.”

Motte and Campbell James Kneale play Aratoi on Saturday October the 5th.



Based in Featherston, Campbell James Kneale is a renowned sound artist, prolific recording artist, relentless collaborator, and was the first Artist in Residence at the Audio Foundation. Projects include Birchville Cat Motel, Our Love Will Destroy The World, Ming and Brilliant Swords. Earlier this year, he embarked on a Scandinavian Tour.

Campbell will open the Aratoi concert with an acoustic set, performing, “using nothing more than a snare drum and a few battery-powered doodads to produce concentrated and gorgeous drones and vibrations that straddle the macro/micro divide,” he said.

Motte, based in Wellington, is the solo project of violinist and composer Anita Clark. She has released two albums since 2015, 'Songs For Movies' and 'Strange Dreams', with a third due out in early 2020. In between touring NZ and Australia, she has composed music for the Royal New Zealand Ballet, for a Wellington short film ‘Bloom’ and a Sydney based short ‘Shadows’ which played at Cannes Film Fest.

Motte describes her sound as, “modern classical, alt/experimental pop and improvised noise,” weaving together a richly textured world with violin, delay pedal, a small collection of other tech, and voice.



Live @ Aratoi - Motte and Campbell Kneale, Saturday October 5th, 7pm, doors open at 6.30. Tickets are now on sale at i-Sites and Eventfinda.



This concert follows on from a phenomenal concert earlier this month with singer-songwriter-pianist Meg Hunter from Carterton, opening for Hinemoana Baker, an international singer-songwriter and poet currently living in Berlin. Concertgoers called the night “epic” and “genius”, and Hinemoana Baker called Meg Hunter, at just 14 years old, “a miracle” on stage.



Aratoi, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, has presented acts from across Aotearoa (Hinemoana Baker, Frank Burkitt Band, Sarah Dill, Grafia, Meg Hunter, Jeep Rd, Jhan Lindsay, Rimutaka All Stars Dixie Swing Band, Snake Creek Band, Anthonie Tonnon, Hemi Walker) Australia (Alchemy), Honduras/NZ (Leonel Alvarado), South Africa (Zulu Love), and USA (Richard Gilewitz).

The next gig: 3 November, We Mavericks Tour, with Lindsay Martin (Aus) and Victoria Vigenser (NZ).



Save the date: 31 January 2020, Live @ Aratoi presents the Irish singer: Andy Irvine. "His singing is pure emotion. His playing is both delicate and energetic. Andy invented the interlaces of bouzouki, mandolin and mandola in Irish music. He’s often been mimicked, but never equalled." - Irish Times

