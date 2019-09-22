NZ Athletes Receive Additional Event Invitations

Following a final review of entries, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has issued an additional 130 invitations to eligible athletes for further places to the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

Three New Zealand athletes have received invitations: Zoe Hobbs (200m), Camille Buscomb (5000m) and Nick Willis (1500m). Zoe and Camille are already in the New Zealand team preparing for the event, having qualified in the 100m and 10,000m respectively. They have both accepted their invitations.

Nick Willis has chosen to not accept the invitation and Athletics New Zealand support his decision.

“The goal for 2019 was always to try to qualify for Doha with the aim of peaking in October for a good performance,” said Nick. “After a week of waiting while my federation Athletics New Zealand advocated for me, the IAAF informed me of the final decision that I would not receive an invitation.”

“The initial disappointment quickly faded as my coaches and I realised that this may be a great blessing in disguise. With Tokyo only 10 months away, I can end my season on the high of winning the 5th Avenue mile and can afford to have a 2-3 week break before building up again for a great indoor and down under track season. Going to Doha would cut another month into this time frame and limit any recharge time.”

“I'm now over a week into my break and just received an invite to Doha from the IAAF,” said Nick. “After some serious consideration, we've decided it's now best to pass on Doha and stay the course that will give me the best shot at making and performing well at my 5th Olympic Games.”

The 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships begin this Friday 27 September in Doha and run until October 06.

New Zealand Team: 2019 IAAF World Championships



Women

Alana Barber, 20km race walk

Portia Bing, 400m hurdles

Camille Buscomb, 5000m & 10,000m

Zoe Hobbs, 100m & 200m

Julia Ratcliffe, hammer throw

Maddison-Lee Wesche, shot put

Men

Jacko Gill, shot put

Malcolm Hicks, marathon

Hamish Kerr, high jump

Edward Osei-Nketia, 100m

Quentin Rew, 20km & 50km race walk

Caden Shields, marathon

Tom Walsh, shot put



