Crusty Demons, Rise of the Demons

Crusty Demons, Rise of the Demons,

Announces Nz 2020 Tour







Extreme freestyle motocross legends the Crusty Demons will be coming to New Zealand as part of their Rise of the Demons World Tour, their first Australasian shows for more than a decade.

The Crusty Demons are renowned for their radical, death-defying stunts, impressive world record jumps, backflips over helicopters and countless stunts combined with incredible production. They bring their explosive show to Auckland on the 11 April, Masterton 24 April and Christchurch on 2 May.

The Crusty Demons are a group of daredevil freestyle motorcyclists from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. They originated in 1994 with the filming of Crusty Demons of Dirt by Fleshwound Films. Since then, they have been the subject of about 20 videos, and in 2007 the video game Crusty Demons was released to the public. Together the members of Crusty Demons have set 11 world records in their careers.

The all-star line-up has been confirmed and includes world champion athletes such as the 5-time Gold X Games winner Rob Adelberg, Redbull X Fighters Champion Jackson Strong, Crusty Demons veteran Seth Enslow, Australian FMX Champion Pat Bowden, Taka Higashino, Robbie Maddison, crowd favourite James ‘Bubba’ Chiasson and more!

“Crusty Demons is the reason I started riding dirt bikes, so to now be given the opportunity to be a part of the Crusty Demons is a dream come true,” Australian Crusty Demons rider Pat Bowden said. “I can't wait till the first stop of the tour in Auckland because I'm going to send it bigger than ever for the Crusty Fans.”



Dirt bikes, new tricks, carnage, are all set for one hell of a show. This performance is something you do not want to miss. Front flips, double backflips, 360's you name it!

AUCKLAND, Kumeu Showgrounds – Saturday 11 April

MASTERTON, Solway Showgrounds – Friday 24 April

CHRISTCHURCH, Canterbury Agricultural Park – Saturday 2 May

Pre-sale: Monday 23 September / On-sale: Thursday 26 September

Tickets see - www.crusty.com/newzealand

ends

© Scoop Media

