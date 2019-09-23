Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Backstreet Boys announce second Auckland show

Monday, 23 September 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment


AUCKLAND, NZ (September 23, 2019) – Due to overwhelming demand the biggest selling Boy Band of all time (100 million albums), the BACKSTREET BOYS have today announced an additional concert on the New Zealand leg of their DNA World Tour. The 2020 Australasian arena tour expands with a second show at Spark Arena in Auckland on Sunday, May 17.

All tickets go on sale at 12pm today – Monday, September 23. For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

For meet n greet information, visit: backstreetboys.com/events.

Having been enthralling fans for more than 25 years AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson will bring their signature, flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and arsenal of mega-watt hits such as; “I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, plus songs from their tenth studio album, “DNA”, to Australian fans in May.

Touring in support of their tenth studio album and Billboard No: 1, DNA (Sony Music), DNA features the Grammy nominated single ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ from Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Jamie Hartman; ‘Chances’ penned by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes plus songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin).

BSB analysed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group’s DNA. Watch the video here, to see how their individual strains, when brought together, create the unstoppable and legendary Backstreet Boys.

That’s what I love about the DNA album,” says Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.

After 14 months of setting and breaking records in Las Vegas, BSB’s residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” ended on April 27 following 80 shows.

Produced by Live Nation, The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour - their largest arena tour in 18 years - began on May 11, 2019 with sell-out performances throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. The blockbuster production, which features a pyramid-shaped stage of light, trap doors and giant video screens, recently wrapped up in North America, completing more than 55 concerts across the USA and Canada.

“Vegas was amazing and the UK, European and US dates have been an absolute party,” says Howie D. “Now it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” added Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

Praise for The Backstreet Boys live;

‘There are trap doors, giant V-shaped video screens, a pyramid-type stage of light, impeccable choreography, numerous outfit changes and a whopping 32 songs’ - The Guardian (UK)
‘Two hours of pop perfection were matched by impressive vocals, a perfectly pitched setlist and proper interaction with the crowd. An array of tracks from new album DNA slotted seamlessly into the repertoire, but never distracted from revelling in the riches of the past’ - Express (UK)
‘Backstreet Boys party like its 1999’ – Variety Magazine
‘The performance was a reminder of a time when pop music was at its finest’ – Daily Star

The Backstreet Boys have spent the best part of two decades honing their craft, no other Boy Band compares. For a night of pure nostalgia and entertainment, you do not want to miss them live in 2020.

BACKSTREET BOYS
The DNA World Tour – New Zealand 2020

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND SATURDAY, MAY 16
SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND SUNDAY, MAY 17 – NEW SHOW!

ALL TICKETS ON SALE 12PM TODAY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:
backstreetboys.com & livenation.co.nz

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com

