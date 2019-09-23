Someday Stories - Tamāloa



Tamāloa: A New Zealand-born Samoan professional rugby player reflects on what truly shaped him to be the man (Tamāloa) and the father he is today while living on the other side of the world with his young family.

Tamāloa delves into the story of a Samoan rugby player bringing up his family on the other side of the world. As a professional rugby player based in the UK, Rodney seems to embody masculinity and success. But what appears is not what it seems - as we dig deeper we come to realise polar opposites make Rodney the man he is today.

Tamāloa is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345839266/f295cf6c17

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.



Rating: M – contains suicide references

Director & Co-Producer: Annette ‘Neti’ Fa’aū

Co-Producer & Editor: Jamie Smith

DOP: Hunter Crouchley



