Silver Ferns Team Announced for 2019 Constellation Cup

Monday, 23 September 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns Team Announced to Compete for 2019 Constellation Cup

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has included two new faces to her Netball World Cup-winning side to contest next month’s Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Constellation Cup.

Defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson comes in for Casey Kopua who announced her retirement from all netball at the end of the successful Netball World Cup campaign in July.

Taurua has also added shooter Maia Wilson into the mix for the Cadbury Netball Series (Australian leg only) against the Australian Diamonds which starts at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on 13 October.

Taurua said selection of the 11 players who won gold in England this year, along with two of the non-travelling Netball World Cup reserves in Sokolich-Beatson and Wilson, was reward for the work and commitment they had shown over the past 12 months.

“The Constellation Cup is an opportunity for us to continue to grow and learn as a group and build on the gains we had made at the Netball World Cup. We cannot afford to rest on our laurels and think one cup is enough. The players who have been selected have once again met the fitness standards that are required to play the International game,” Taurua said.

“The transtasman battle is arguably one of the fiercest netball rivalries ever. The Constellation Cup now has an added sting to it considering our last encounter at the Worlds.”

There will also be two specialist coaches used during the four Tests with Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller unavailable to tour for this series after a busy Netball World Cup campaign.

Former New Zealand defender and coach Yvonne Willering, who was used as a specialist coach during the build-up to July’s Netball World Cup, will continue in the role while Jane Woodlands-Thompson will also join the Silver Ferns camp for the Constellation Cup.

The former Adelaide Thunderbirds head coach is highly regarded for her roles in the High Performance arena, having signed on with Collingwood last year as the General Manager of Women’s Sport, and knows the New Zealand game well having spent time with the Northern Mystics as a coaching consultant.

Taurua said she was looking forward to working with both coaches as they aim to get the best out of the athletes at the end of a demanding season.

“Yvonne and Jane are master coaches. They have so many years of experience behind them. They will bring fresh ideas, challenge our thinking, strengthen our current strategies and help us to continue to grow our game. Personally I feel privileged to work alongside them,” she said.

“It has been an amazing year for the Silver Ferns in winning the Netball World Cup. It is important that we build on the momentum from that experience and strengthen our base so we can consistently perform at the highest level. This Constellation Cup is the first step in the overall plan.”

The Silver Ferns will come into camp in Christchurch on 8 October to prepare for the two Tests to be played in New Zealand.

The Constellation Cup moves to Spark Arena in Auckland on 16 October, where the match will mark the 150th Test between the two nations, before heading to Sydney and Perth in Australia.

Silver Ferns team
Laura Langman (captain)
Karin Burger
Gina Crampton
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Maria Folau
Phoenix Karaka
Bailey Mes
Katrina Rore
Shannon Saunders
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Jane Watson
Maia Wilson

Meanwhile, Netball New Zealand has also announced a New Zealand A team which will be coached by Helene Wilson with Amigene Metcalfe named as assistant coach. The NZA program will also have oversight from Silver Ferns coaching staff.

The team will come together to take on England A and Australia A sides in practice matches which will be closed to the public.

NZA team
Maia Wilson
Tiana Metuarau
Ellie Bird
Kayla Cullen
Maddy Gordon
Kate Heffernan
Jamie Hume
Kimiora Poi
Sam Sinclair
Whitney Souness
Sulu Fitzpatrick
Temalisi Fakahokotau
Abby Erwood
Kate Burley


CADBURY NETBALL SERIES

Constellation Cup - Silver Ferns vs Australian Diamonds
13-27 October, 2019

4pm, Sunday 13 October
Horncastle Arena, Christchurch

7.30pm, Wednesday 16 October
Spark Arena, Auckland

3pm (NZT), Sunday 20 October
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

3pm (NZT) Sunday 27 October
RAC Arena, Perth


Find more from Silver Ferns on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK's most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

