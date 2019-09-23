Silver Ferns Team Announced for 2019 Constellation Cup

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has included two new faces to her Netball World Cup-winning side to contest next month’s Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Constellation Cup.

Defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson comes in for Casey Kopua who announced her retirement from all netball at the end of the successful Netball World Cup campaign in July.

Taurua has also added shooter Maia Wilson into the mix for the Cadbury Netball Series (Australian leg only) against the Australian Diamonds which starts at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on 13 October.

Taurua said selection of the 11 players who won gold in England this year, along with two of the non-travelling Netball World Cup reserves in Sokolich-Beatson and Wilson, was reward for the work and commitment they had shown over the past 12 months.

“The Constellation Cup is an opportunity for us to continue to grow and learn as a group and build on the gains we had made at the Netball World Cup. We cannot afford to rest on our laurels and think one cup is enough. The players who have been selected have once again met the fitness standards that are required to play the International game,” Taurua said.

“The transtasman battle is arguably one of the fiercest netball rivalries ever. The Constellation Cup now has an added sting to it considering our last encounter at the Worlds.”

There will also be two specialist coaches used during the four Tests with Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller unavailable to tour for this series after a busy Netball World Cup campaign.

Former New Zealand defender and coach Yvonne Willering, who was used as a specialist coach during the build-up to July’s Netball World Cup, will continue in the role while Jane Woodlands-Thompson will also join the Silver Ferns camp for the Constellation Cup.

The former Adelaide Thunderbirds head coach is highly regarded for her roles in the High Performance arena, having signed on with Collingwood last year as the General Manager of Women’s Sport, and knows the New Zealand game well having spent time with the Northern Mystics as a coaching consultant.

Taurua said she was looking forward to working with both coaches as they aim to get the best out of the athletes at the end of a demanding season.

“Yvonne and Jane are master coaches. They have so many years of experience behind them. They will bring fresh ideas, challenge our thinking, strengthen our current strategies and help us to continue to grow our game. Personally I feel privileged to work alongside them,” she said.

“It has been an amazing year for the Silver Ferns in winning the Netball World Cup. It is important that we build on the momentum from that experience and strengthen our base so we can consistently perform at the highest level. This Constellation Cup is the first step in the overall plan.”

The Silver Ferns will come into camp in Christchurch on 8 October to prepare for the two Tests to be played in New Zealand.

The Constellation Cup moves to Spark Arena in Auckland on 16 October, where the match will mark the 150th Test between the two nations, before heading to Sydney and Perth in Australia.

Silver Ferns team

Laura Langman (captain)

Karin Burger

Gina Crampton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maria Folau

Phoenix Karaka

Bailey Mes

Katrina Rore

Shannon Saunders

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

Meanwhile, Netball New Zealand has also announced a New Zealand A team which will be coached by Helene Wilson with Amigene Metcalfe named as assistant coach. The NZA program will also have oversight from Silver Ferns coaching staff.

The team will come together to take on England A and Australia A sides in practice matches which will be closed to the public.

NZA team

Maia Wilson

Tiana Metuarau

Ellie Bird

Kayla Cullen

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Jamie Hume

Kimiora Poi

Sam Sinclair

Whitney Souness

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Temalisi Fakahokotau

Abby Erwood

Kate Burley



CADBURY NETBALL SERIES Constellation Cup - Silver Ferns vs Australian Diamonds

13-27 October, 2019

4pm, Sunday 13 October

Horncastle Arena, Christchurch

7.30pm, Wednesday 16 October

Spark Arena, Auckland

3pm (NZT), Sunday 20 October

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

3pm (NZT) Sunday 27 October

RAC Arena, Perth



ends

