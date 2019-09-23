Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cruise-for-a-Cause raises a record $80,000

Monday, 23 September 2019, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Real Journeys

23 SEPTEMBER 2019

Real Journeys 2019 Cruise-for-a-Cause raises a record $80,000 for Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital and Queenstown’s Baskets of Blessing


Milford Sound Overnight Cruise.


This year’s second Real Journeys Cruise-for-a-Cause, held in Milford Sound, has raised almost $27,000 to help the Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin fund a much-needed veterinary internship.

Wildlife Hospital Chair Steve Walker says the hospital is the only dedicated specialist facility of its kind in the South Island, triaging and (all going well) returning some of New Zealand’s most critically endangered species back to the wild.

“We really are making the difference in the survival of some of our most treasured species. We’re very grateful to Real Journeys for choosing us as this fundraiser has made a tremendous difference and will allow us to continue to employ our intern, who is fundamentally important to the operation of the hospital.”

During the evening, Wildlife Hospital supporters pledged to donate more money if Walker would take a leap off Real Journeys’ Milford Mariner vessel.

Walker says, “I very stupidly decided to leap off the boat at 7am – it’s very chilly water and this certainly woke me up! It was enjoyable though and it’s a great location to leap in the water as this is literally one of the most beautiful places on the planet. I can’t wait to come back.”

The evening also included a presentation from Wildlife Hospital founder Dr Lisa Argilla, one of New Zealand’s best-known wildlife veterinarians, who had earlier enjoyed spotting a species she had only ever seen in hospital.

“I saw a Fiordland crested penguin (tawaki) and that’s amazing because I’ve seen so many of them sick or injured, but I have never actually seen one of these birds in the wild, so that was really special. This is the reason why we’re doing it – to get these birds back into the habitat out here.”

Dr Argilla adds, “It’s awesome that Real Journeys picked the Wildlife Hospital this year and it’s just incredible what they’re giving back to conservation organisations.”

In August, the Doubtful Sound Cruise-for-a-Cause raised $53,200 for Baskets of Blessing, and over the last four years, Cruise-for-a-Cause has raised more than $230,000 for nine non-profit groups.

The Cruise-for-a-Cause is held every year at the start of the overnight cruise season on the Fiordland Navigator in Doubtful Sound and Milford Mariner in Milford Sound.

Real Journeys dedicates its first overnight cruise of the season as a fundraiser and invites applications from charitable or not-for-profit organisations. The vessels, crew, three-course dinner, breakfast and water activities are all provided by Real Journeys at no cost. The organisation sells the tickets and keeps 100% of the proceeds.

The Wildlife Hospital Milford Sound Overnight Cruise-for-a-Cause was held on Friday 13 September. To find out more about Cruise for a Cause: www.realjourneys.co.nz/cruiseforacause

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Journeys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 