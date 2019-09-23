Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sell-out NZ House & Garden House Tours are back

Monday, 23 September 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: NZ House and Garden

Sell-out NZ House & Garden House Tours are back for another season - with tickets on sale today for tours in five regions around the country.


Step inside the pages of your favourite magazine for a day of indulgence, visiting exquisite homes and gardens, in New Zealand’s largest and most-established charity house tours.


The House Tours - in Bay of Islands, Taupō, New Plymouth, Blenheim and Dunedin - boast a high-calibre range of inspirational properties. Hand-selected, they include grand country estates, architecturally designed homes, awe-inspiring lake-front properties and retreats that revel in their seaside location.


The House Tours feature up to 10 properties in each region, with attendees driving themselves between locations so they have the freedom to stay as long as they want at each home, often getting to meet the owners and learn more about their design inspiration.


Now in their 11th year, the award-winning NZ House & Garden House Tours raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Highly-anticipated, they are so popular they sell out every year.


“I’m excited to be leading the House Tours for 2020, which look set to be the best ones yet. We’ve got a fantastic line up of homes,” NZ House & Garden editor Naomi Larkin says.


“Once again the generosity of the home owners is humbling. I hope to get to every region to meet the homeowners and the NZ House & Garden readers, and talk about the things we love the most - houses and gardens.


“We know that the majority of House Tours visitors come from outside the region,” Larkin says, “so we think these will be the perfect start to a weekend exploring all that the different areas have to offer.”

Run by Stuff Events, the House Tours benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, with a minimum pledge of $100,000 in donations and $120,000 in media advertising.


Stuff Events director David Blackwell says: “We are committed to supporting the Foundation and playing a role in helping raise money for such a far-reaching cause. The NZ House & Garden House Tours have partnered with the Breast Cancer Foundation since 2015, helping raise more than $300,000 over the past five years.


“The House Tours would not be a success without the support of the hundreds of foundation volunteers - often people whose lives have been impacted by cancer. We’re excited to be taking the series to new regions.”

A limited number of $75 early bird tickets are on sale from today, then general tickets will be priced at $85, on a first-in, first-served basis, until the allocation is exhausted.


The dates for the NZ House & Gardens House Tours 2020 are:
• Bay of Islands - February 14
• Taupō - February 21
• New Plymouth - February 28
• Blenheim - March 13
• Dunedin - March 20 & 21


The House Tours will be open from 10am to 4pm on those dates only. For more information and tickets, go to www.nzhouseandgardentours.co.nz


Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ House and Garden on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 