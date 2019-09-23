Sell-out NZ House & Garden House Tours are back

Sell-out NZ House & Garden House Tours are back for another season - with tickets on sale today for tours in five regions around the country.



Step inside the pages of your favourite magazine for a day of indulgence, visiting exquisite homes and gardens, in New Zealand’s largest and most-established charity house tours.



The House Tours - in Bay of Islands, Taupō, New Plymouth, Blenheim and Dunedin - boast a high-calibre range of inspirational properties. Hand-selected, they include grand country estates, architecturally designed homes, awe-inspiring lake-front properties and retreats that revel in their seaside location.



The House Tours feature up to 10 properties in each region, with attendees driving themselves between locations so they have the freedom to stay as long as they want at each home, often getting to meet the owners and learn more about their design inspiration.



Now in their 11th year, the award-winning NZ House & Garden House Tours raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Highly-anticipated, they are so popular they sell out every year.



“I’m excited to be leading the House Tours for 2020, which look set to be the best ones yet. We’ve got a fantastic line up of homes,” NZ House & Garden editor Naomi Larkin says.



“Once again the generosity of the home owners is humbling. I hope to get to every region to meet the homeowners and the NZ House & Garden readers, and talk about the things we love the most - houses and gardens.



“We know that the majority of House Tours visitors come from outside the region,” Larkin says, “so we think these will be the perfect start to a weekend exploring all that the different areas have to offer.”

Run by Stuff Events, the House Tours benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, with a minimum pledge of $100,000 in donations and $120,000 in media advertising.



Stuff Events director David Blackwell says: “We are committed to supporting the Foundation and playing a role in helping raise money for such a far-reaching cause. The NZ House & Garden House Tours have partnered with the Breast Cancer Foundation since 2015, helping raise more than $300,000 over the past five years.



“The House Tours would not be a success without the support of the hundreds of foundation volunteers - often people whose lives have been impacted by cancer. We’re excited to be taking the series to new regions.”

A limited number of $75 early bird tickets are on sale from today, then general tickets will be priced at $85, on a first-in, first-served basis, until the allocation is exhausted.



The dates for the NZ House & Gardens House Tours 2020 are:

• Bay of Islands - February 14

• Taupō - February 21

• New Plymouth - February 28

• Blenheim - March 13

• Dunedin - March 20 & 21



The House Tours will be open from 10am to 4pm on those dates only. For more information and tickets, go to www.nzhouseandgardentours.co.nz



