Young Tāmaki Makaurau talent jam with musical royalty

Monday, 23 September 2019, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development


Some of the region’s emerging talent shared the stage with musical royalty at a unique creative industries event in Auckland today.

Legendary musicians Sir Bob Geldof and Mick Fleetwood led an interactive session with a group of 15 budding musicians from half a dozen schools at Roundhead Studio in Newton, the musical home of New Zealand’s own Neil Finn when he’s not on stage with Fleetwood Mac.

Award-winning New Zealand singer and songwriter Anna Coddington and chart-topping artist KINGS also shared their knowledge with the young group during the session.
This opportunity was facilitated by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) on behalf of Auckland Council, Auckland UNESCO City of Music and Play it Strange, a charity set up to provide pathways to creativity through song writing, recording and performance.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who attended today’s event, says: “What an exciting opportunity for some of Auckland’s talented young musicians to spend time with two legendary musicians.”

“To have artists of this calibre share their stories and knowledge in such a personal way is really special and something these young people will remember for life.

“I’m a huge Fleetwood Mac fan and having them in Auckland, and at today’s event, is a reflection of Auckland’s status as a UNESCO City of Music – a city known globally for its distinctive sound.”

Today’s creative workshop provided the young musicians the chance to showcase their song writing and musical talent.

ATEED General Manager Economic Development Pam Ford says the workshop provided the students the chance to get creative insights from the industry’s best.

“The creative industries are a major employer for Auckland and we want to continue to support their growth in our region. Today’s event brought together up-and-coming talent and some of the best in the business who have turned music into a career.”

Mark Roach, Project Leader of Auckland UNESCO City of Music, says today’s opportunity extends beyond the studio.

“Having these international musical icons and local luminaries impart their knowledge and experience is an incredible opportunity. These young students will remember this day for years to come. It reinforces Tāmaki Makaurau’s position as a musical destination, and place where talent thrives, a true global City of Music.”

