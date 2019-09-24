Short Story Collection Brings Māori Voices Together

Huia Short Stories 13 presents the shortlisted stories from the 2019 Pikihuia Awards, a programme aimed at identifying new literary talent and the best Māori writers.

Twenty three writers tell their stories, building on the literary traditions of their ancestors and reflecting the unique identity of contemporary Māori literature. This collection of stories – from younger to older writers and those who are starting out, to seasoned authors – will spark feelings, open up new understandings and entertain.

‘The stories reflect the diversity of Māori life – from realistic slices of life, to experimental lyrical pieces and stories full of humour and pathos,’ says Robyn Bargh, chair of the Māori Literature Trust.

First-time judge of the Pikihuia Awards Carol Hirschfeld was impressed with the quality of the stories and said ‘The writers strived to create an authentic voice in what it means to grow up in Aotearoa and tackle big issues like sexual abuse, mental health and incarceration.’

The Pikihuia Awards, organised by the Māori Literature Trust in partnership with Huia Publishers, attracts several hundred entries and provides an opportunity for Māori writers to shine.

The stories published in Huia Short Stories 13 are:

Murray's Special Day by Tracey Andersen

Tunnelling by Cassandra Barnett

Botched by Marino-Moana Begman

Para Pounamu by Pine Campbell

Tangaroa Pūkanohi Nui! by Hineteahurangi Mere Nape Durie-Ngata

Storked by Paipa Edmonds

Tiakina! Tiakina! by Tīahomarama Fairhall

Mumsy by Olivia Aroha Giles

Rocket Ship Pyjamas and Plum Jam by Olivia Aroha Giles

KŌkiri ki Mua - Charge Forward! by K M Harris

My Three Friends at School by Josh Hema

The Pledge by Nadine Anne Hura

Dust by Kelly Joseph

The School of Life by Lauren Keenan

Tina's Coming on Tuesday by Lauren Keenan

Ko te Ao tō Marae by Hēmi Kelly

Just Holden Together by Colleen Maria Lenihan

One of the Good Ones by Moira Lomas

Aunty's Teeth by Annette Morehu

Te Kai a te Rangatira, he Mahi by Zeb Nicklin

Te Kurī Hīroki o Te Āporo Nui by Zeb Nicklin

The Guises of Death Kahuru Pumipi

The Bartender by Michelle Rahurahu Scott

White Sheep by Penny Smits

Whakaurupā Taku Aroha by Amiria Stirling

Nō te Uku - From the Clay by Bronwyn Te Koeti

About the publisher

Huia Publishers is an award-winning independent company producing wonderful and provocative books with a uniquely Māori perspective.





