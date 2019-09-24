Short Story Collection Brings Māori Voices Together
Huia Short Stories 13 presents the shortlisted stories from the 2019 Pikihuia Awards, a programme aimed at identifying new literary talent and the best Māori writers.
Twenty three writers tell their stories, building on the literary traditions of their ancestors and reflecting the unique identity of contemporary Māori literature. This collection of stories – from younger to older writers and those who are starting out, to seasoned authors – will spark feelings, open up new understandings and entertain.
‘The stories reflect the diversity of Māori life – from realistic slices of life, to experimental lyrical pieces and stories full of humour and pathos,’ says Robyn Bargh, chair of the Māori Literature Trust.
First-time judge of the Pikihuia Awards Carol Hirschfeld was impressed with the quality of the stories and said ‘The writers strived to create an authentic voice in what it means to grow up in Aotearoa and tackle big issues like sexual abuse, mental health and incarceration.’
The Pikihuia Awards, organised by the Māori Literature Trust in partnership with Huia Publishers, attracts several hundred entries and provides an opportunity for Māori writers to shine.
The stories published in Huia Short Stories 13 are:
Murray's Special
Day by Tracey Andersen
Tunnelling by Cassandra Barnett
Botched by Marino-Moana Begman
Para Pounamu by Pine Campbell
Tangaroa Pūkanohi Nui! by Hineteahurangi Mere Nape Durie-Ngata
Storked by Paipa Edmonds
Tiakina! Tiakina! by Tīahomarama Fairhall
Mumsy by Olivia Aroha Giles
Rocket Ship Pyjamas and Plum Jam by Olivia Aroha Giles
KŌkiri ki Mua - Charge Forward! by K M Harris
My Three Friends at School by Josh Hema
The Pledge by Nadine Anne Hura
Dust by Kelly Joseph
The School of Life by Lauren Keenan
Tina's Coming on Tuesday by Lauren Keenan
Ko te Ao tō Marae by Hēmi Kelly
Just Holden Together by Colleen Maria Lenihan
One of the Good Ones by Moira Lomas
Aunty's Teeth by Annette Morehu
Te Kai a te Rangatira, he Mahi by Zeb Nicklin
Te Kurī Hīroki o Te Āporo Nui by Zeb Nicklin
The Guises of Death Kahuru Pumipi
The Bartender by Michelle Rahurahu Scott
White Sheep by Penny Smits
Whakaurupā Taku Aroha by Amiria Stirling
Nō te Uku - From the Clay by Bronwyn Te Koeti
About the publisher
Huia Publishers is an award-winning independent company producing wonderful and provocative books with a uniquely Māori perspective.