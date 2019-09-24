Announcing the LPL PlayStation Plus Friendlies at Armageddon

After a successful collaboration at last year’s Auckland Armageddon convention, NZ’s premier esports provider LPL and PlayStation New Zealand are proud to announce the PlayStation Plus Friendlies tournament will be returning to Auckland Armageddon for 2019!

The three day tournament welcomes any and all gamers attending Auckland Armageddon on Labour Weekend at ASB Showgrounds to participate in a friendly and fun competition! Titles featured this year include Crash™ Team Racing Nitro Fueled on Saturday 26th October, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 on Sunday 27th October and NBA 2K20 on Monday 28th October.

Players can sign up at letsplay.live/event/74 or on the day at the PlayStation stand, and spectators can come along between 12-3pm each day to catch a glimpse of the competition.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing the PlayStation Plus Friendlies tournament back to Auckland Armageddon!” says Amy Potter of LPL. “This is a great opportunity for gamers of all ages to show their skills and get a taste of esports, and for the community to see some fresh, up and coming talent shine on-stage.”

Ceri Clement, Product & Services Manager Sony Interactive Entertainment NZ, said “The PlayStation Plus Friendlies tournament is a great way for our loyal PlayStation community to come together, have a bit of fun and show off their skills. We are delighted to be partnering with LPL again at Auckland Armageddon.”

Podium placers each day can look forward to winning some sweet prizes thanks to PlayStation NZ and LPL, with each day’s overall winner taking home the winner’s trophy, a PlayStation 4 Pro, Gold Wireless Headset, DualShock 4 controller, 12 Month PlayStation Plus membership and LPL Premium subscription (worth a combined value of over $1,100).

For more information and registration, visit letsplay.live/event/74





