Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival Announces $10k Competition

Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival Announces $10k Prize Pitch Competition

ROTORUA, Monday 23rd September 2019: Experienced and emerging film makers will have the chance to win $10,000 this week at the Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival (RIFF).



Pitch-Slap is sponsored by the New Zealand Film Commission and Māori Language funding body Te Māngai Pāho, the prize money will be awarded to the best film idea or ideas pitched on the last day of the festival.



Pitch-Slap entrants will have just 3-minutes to sell their film idea to a panel of industry executives. To be eligible for the prize money, entrants must first attend the Nga Aho Whakāari - How to Pitch your Film Workshop presented by Steve Barr which will be held on Friday 27th September.



“We are a film makers festival so want to support new film makers to start creating and sharing their unique stories that inspire and lead to a greater understanding of indigenous people and culture.” says festival director, Piripi Curtis.



Last years pitch competition winners Te Mauri Kingi, Bridgette Tapsell and Maruia Jensen are currently in development of their film ideas.



The RIFF Pitch-Slap will take place on Saturday 28th September at 3.30pm at Destiny Theatre, Rotorua.

