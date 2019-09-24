North West Wine, Beer & Food Festival Returns for 2020







SATURDAY FEB 15 - THE HUNTING LODGE, AUCKLAND w/

THE MUTTON BIRDS, THE BLACK SEEDS & MORE



SATURDAY FEB 15, 12 - 7pm

LIMITED EARLYBIRD TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM https://bit.ly/2kucbJI

North West Country & Loop are excited to present the return of the North West Wine, Beer & Food Festival for 2020, featuring live music from The Mutton Birds in their only Auckland performance this summer, The Black Seeds & Milly Tabak & The Miltones!

The festival offers fans the chance to see the legends that are The Mutton Birds live for the first time in over eight years, playing tracks from their stunning back catalogue. They will be joined by The Black Seeds, the perfect act for a summer's day, and Milly Tabak & the Miltones, fast making a name for themselves with their modern take on blues-rock.

The event will feature a brand new tasting area, showcasing the best of North West Country beverages. The food and beverage offering is entirely local, featuring wineries Coopers Creek Vineyard, The Hunting Lodge, Kumeu River Winery, Soljans Estate Winery & Westbrook Winery, breweries Hallertau Brewery, Colab Brewing & Liberty Brewing Company, Kombucha from Mama's Brew Shop and special dishes from food vendors including Hallertau, The Hunting Lodge, The Riverhead & The Tasting Shed.

Just 30 minutes North West of Auckland, the beautiful Hunting Lodge will play host to this day long event, which will showcase the amazing wine, beer and food that is on offer in the region.

The festival will feature an enhanced kids zone, making it a truly family friendly event. Children 15 years or under are only $5.

Limited earlybird tickets on sale now from Eventfinda.

EVENT INFORMATION:

- Free parking will be available at The Hunting Lodge on the day.

- Return bus tickets to the venue are available now, departing from Auckland City, Muriwai, Helensville, Kumeu & Riverhead. Please note, a separate ticket will be required.

- A range of vendors will be selling food on the day, however; attendees are welcome to bring a picnic.

- Please note, all liquids are prohibited from being brought into the venue. Free water will be available on site.

- Rain date on Sunday, February 16 if required. All ticket holders will be notified if the rain date is required, and all tickets will remain valid.

- No refunds will be issued for non-attendance of rain date.

