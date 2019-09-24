Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jo Koy Adds New Zealand Dates for 'Just Kidding' World Tour

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

WELLINGTON OPERA HOUSE MONDAY 9 DECEMBER

Book Ticketmaster 0800111 999

AUCKLAND THE CIVIC TUESDAY 10 DECEMBER

Book at Ticketmaster 0800111 999

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER 10am


Due to overwhelming demand, Jo Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to New Zealand in December 2019. The comedian will have dates in Auckland and Wellington. Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday 25 September at 10am, and tickets will go on-sale on Friday 27 September at 10am.

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot streaming worldwide NOW on Netflix, the comedian is currently on the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour in North America. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theatres and arenas around the world, and has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal. The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World’s Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

