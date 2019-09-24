Brandi Carlile Announces One NZ Show

Amid a landmark year – taking home three GRAMMY Awards in February and recently selling out the New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden – Brandi Carlile has confirmed one performance at Auckland’s Town Hall on Sunday 12 April 2020.

Carlile is currently touring in celebration of her GRAMMY Award winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You. Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten songs written by Carlile and long-time collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including “The Joke.” Of her performance of the song on the live GRAMMY broadcast, The New York Times proclaimed, “Carlile’s vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope. On a night curiously light on impressive singing, it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill.”



Over the course of their acclaimed career, Carlile and her band have released six albums, including 2017’s Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story (An Album to Benefit War Child), which features 14 artists covering the songs on their breakthrough album The Story with all proceeds benefiting War Child. Artists included on the acclaimed project, which Rolling Stone calls, “tender and powerful,” include Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price and Jim James as well as a foreword written by President Obama. More details can be found here.



Most recently, Carlile debuted the acclaimed collaborative movement The Highwomen with fellow members Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the collective’s self-titled debut album was released earlier this month via Low Country/Sounds Elektra Records. Of the project, Stereogum declares, “The Highwomen are the country supergroup this moment demands…the album is a creative triumph and a meaningful cultural artifact; the joy and resilience emanating off it is worth a fortune,” while Rolling Stone praises, “a country album for the ages, filled with joy, laughter, tears, pain, and shit-kicking honky-tonk soul.” Adding to her monumental year, Carlile also co-produced Tanya Tucker’s critically acclaimed new album While I’m Livin’ with Shooter Jennings.

On-sale Dates

Pre-sale via bluesfesttouring.com.au: Thurs 26 Sept, 1pm NZST

On-sale via www.ticketmaster.co.nz: Mon 30 Sept, 1pm NZST

BRANDI CARLILE - New Zealand Show Date

Sun 12 April, Town Hall Auckland NZ

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

