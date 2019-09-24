A Hilarious Guide to ‘Millennial Grief’







It’s great to take a gap year. Figure yourself out. How about four of them? Niamh O’Keeffe did just that. NZ Fringe Festival 2019 “Pick of the Fringe” show, Gap Yearz, has returned to BATS Theatre as The Ned Niamh Show, 1- 5 October. With a shiny new title and Drag King alter ego added, audiences will be tossed into a backpack to explore exotic lands as this Irish/Australian duo try to find their place in it all.



Wanderlust has led Niamh O’Keeffe and her other half Ned Gaylick to many different parts of the world. Trying to find purpose in life can be a full time job, from becoming enlightened with laughter yoga in Thailand to teaching three year olds to swim on Waiheke Island. Travel takes you from the mundane to the existential. Who are we? And as Millennials how do we clean up the mess of this world one abuser at a time, one processed chicken nugget at a time, one trend, one meme, one climate change disaster at a time? Cue a feminist cabaret where one performer does it all!



The Ned Niamh Show is a hilarious, queer, all singing, all dancing, all stripping attempt at answering "Millennial Grief" - the existential crisis of a generation. My contain vibrators and a vegan who eats tuna.



Niamh is a performer based in Aotearoa, originally from over the ditch. She came to NZ on her 4th gap year and stayed. The Ned Niamh Show runs for five nights only from Tuesday 1st to Saturday 5th October, 8pm at BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Tce. It is written by and starring Niamh O’Keeffe. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available through bats.co.nz.



ends





© Scoop Media

