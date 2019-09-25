Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chinese Language Youth Ambassadors to get awards

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

The Youth Ambassadors are to receive recognition of their achievements at an event to celebrate NZ Chinese Language Week at Parliament on Wednesday evening.
New Zealand Chinese Language Week runs 22-28 September 2019.

Now in its fifth year, the Kiwi-led initiative seeks to raise awareness of Chinese language and culture,. NZCLW celebrates multilingualism in New Zealand and recognises the social and economic advantages of learning Chinese in our increasingly globalised community.

The four Youth Ambassadors for 2019 are:

• Jimah Ruland-Umata, from Rotorua Boys’ High School;

• Sameed Khan, also from Rotorua Boys’ High School;

• Neesha Dixon, from Wellington East Girls’ College; and

• Victoria Talalelei Amani, from Onehunga High School.

Jimah Ruland-Umata is also a Mandarin Superstar for NZCLW 2019.

Chair of the NZCLW Charitable Trust Jo Coughlan says these extraordinary high school students have shown remarkable talent at learning a Chinese language, finishing in the top four places of the New Zealand Chinese Bridge Speech Competition.

“Our youth ambassadors will represent New Zealand at the Chinese Bridge World Championships in China in October 2019.”

“As New Zealand anticipates tourists from China to grow to 696,000 by 2025, we encourage the public and local business community to get involved, host an event and help inspire New Zealanders to better understand and connect with our Chinese friends and partners.”

It’s not too late to host your own event in New Zealand Chinese Language Week.

Anyone can organise an event for NZCLW - you may be a teacher, librarian, business owner or are simply keen to help New Zealanders grow their understanding of China. Your event may be held privately at your school or workplace or can be listed on our public events page.

The NZCLW website is www.nzclw.com

