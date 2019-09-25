Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kāpiti College Honours Parihaka

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: Kapiti College

25 September 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kāpiti College Honours Parihaka in Performing Arts Centre Fundraiser


Backdrop designed by student Amy Campbell,

Kāpiti College is celebrating its connection to the infamous Taranaki Pā through its performance of Parihaka this October 17-19, with proceeds going toward the final stages of the Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre build.

The show, written by Kāpiti College Te Reo Māori teacher Paora Trim, is about a husband and wife who are separated after peacefully protesting against confiscation of Māori land in 1881. Parihaka values of peace, equality and future are woven into the narrative.

Kāpiti College is connected to Parihaka tribally through Te Āti Awa. When the school's marae was established, Rāwiri Gibson, a teacher steeped in values and traditions of Parihaka moved down from Taranaki and taught students about the event’s stories, songs and philosophy.

Trim said the legacy of Parihaka is significant.

“Men who trained from a young age to be warriors were convinced at Parihaka that peace was the way forward. That is remarkable,” said Trim.

The show is a collaboration between departments from across the school. Music, drama, Māori and kapa haka are tying their respective skills together to create an innovative and engaging performance.

Student Amy Campbell, who has developed her Year 13 portfolio on Parihaka has painted the show backdrop featuring Mount Taranaki and the Parihaka Pā.

Music teacher Bridget O'Shanassy said working collectively has been a creative and exciting process.

“One person will have a vision, and the others will contribute to realising that vision.”

The show is part of 'Parihaka mai ai', a programme encouraging the students, teachers and community to create their own Parihaka. Students are learning to work together, learn about emotional intelligence, build a community and approach negative situations with positivity.

Parihaka will run nightly at 7pm from Thursday 17 October until Saturday 19 October. Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for adults, or $50 for a family of four and are available at eventfinda.co.nz or from the school office.

The state-of-the-art Performing Arts centre is due to open in early 2020.

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/parihaka/kapiti-coast
Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre:https://kapitiartscentre.nz
Kāpiti College: https://www.kc.school.nz


