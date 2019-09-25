Maori Artefacts set sail from UK Museums to New Zealand

32 Taonga treasures held across four UK museums are beginning their journey back to Gisborne, New Zealand, following a request made by Māori representatives.

Collaborative research into colonial collections facilitated these returns, which includes a research project carried out by the University of Birmingham's Professor Khadija von Zinnenburg Carroll.

Taonga is the Māori word for cultural treasures that play a vital role within their culture and society. These 32 Taonga, which include items such as wooden Hoe paddles, represent key ancestral artefacts from communities in Tūranganui, Gisborne, which were taken by Lieutenant James Cook from Aotearoa/New Zealand in 1769.

The Taonga returning to their source communities are from the British Museum, Pitt Rivers Oxford, Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology Cambridge, and the Great North Museum in Newcastle. They arrive in New Zealand tomorrow (25 Sep).

Khadija von Zinnenburg Carroll says: “The Taonga will now begin the voyage back to Gisborne ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Endeavour, in which the focus for us is on his translator onboard, the navigator and priest Tupaia. The return of these objects has powerful cultural, social and political meaning to those Māori groups receiving these who will produce new cultural artefacts through their research of them.”

Jody Toroa, Rangiiwaho from the Māori community receiving the artefacts said: “Rangiiwaho Marae Na reira ko te taonga he tuku iho, ko te taonga he tuku haa, ko te taonga he oho I a taatou - It is our shared treasures that inspire, breathe life and awaken us all.”

This initiative comes off the back of Carroll's long-term project on repatriation, which worked with people from Māori communities to explore and bring to light the perspectives and oral histories of the people and places the Endeavour landed.

The project - funded and supported by the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) - used the collections held within the RMG to confront and rethink the legacy of Tupaia from a ‘decolonial’ perspective.

Stuart Bligh, Head of Research and Information at Royal Museums Greenwich said: “Carroll’s project and ‘Processions for Tupaia’ have helped to inform our approach to Pacific histories and heritage, as well as aiding us in bringing external groups and communities into RMG to foster productive dialogues around sensitive histories.”





