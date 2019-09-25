Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maori Artefacts set sail from UK Museums to New Zealand

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: University of Birmingham

32 Taonga treasures held across four UK museums are beginning their journey back to Gisborne, New Zealand, following a request made by Māori representatives.

Collaborative research into colonial collections facilitated these returns, which includes a research project carried out by the University of Birmingham's Professor Khadija von Zinnenburg Carroll.

Taonga is the Māori word for cultural treasures that play a vital role within their culture and society. These 32 Taonga, which include items such as wooden Hoe paddles, represent key ancestral artefacts from communities in Tūranganui, Gisborne, which were taken by Lieutenant James Cook from Aotearoa/New Zealand in 1769.

The Taonga returning to their source communities are from the British Museum, Pitt Rivers Oxford, Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology Cambridge, and the Great North Museum in Newcastle. They arrive in New Zealand tomorrow (25 Sep).

Khadija von Zinnenburg Carroll says: “The Taonga will now begin the voyage back to Gisborne ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Endeavour, in which the focus for us is on his translator onboard, the navigator and priest Tupaia. The return of these objects has powerful cultural, social and political meaning to those Māori groups receiving these who will produce new cultural artefacts through their research of them.”

Jody Toroa, Rangiiwaho from the Māori community receiving the artefacts said: “Rangiiwaho Marae Na reira ko te taonga he tuku iho, ko te taonga he tuku haa, ko te taonga he oho I a taatou - It is our shared treasures that inspire, breathe life and awaken us all.”

This initiative comes off the back of Carroll's long-term project on repatriation, which worked with people from Māori communities to explore and bring to light the perspectives and oral histories of the people and places the Endeavour landed.

The project - funded and supported by the Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) - used the collections held within the RMG to confront and rethink the legacy of Tupaia from a ‘decolonial’ perspective.

Stuart Bligh, Head of Research and Information at Royal Museums Greenwich said: “Carroll’s project and ‘Processions for Tupaia’ have helped to inform our approach to Pacific histories and heritage, as well as aiding us in bringing external groups and communities into RMG to foster productive dialogues around sensitive histories.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Birmingham on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 