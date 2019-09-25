Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

INFINITE JEFF - 8 & 9 October at Little Andromeda

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Jeff Clark

25 September 2019

Comedian is Beside Himself

Doing an hour-long solo show is a daunting task for any performer; fortunately Jeff Clark is bringing himself along for the ride.


INFINITE JEFF is a comedic exploration of “all the Jeffs there could have been” as Clark incorporates stand-up, sketch and improvisation to embark on a one-man quest through the multiverse. Jeff plays a range of characters based on himself - if he had made different choices along the way.


“We have Jeff the Marketing Guy, Jeff the successful author as well as a Jeff who learned to play the piano,” says Clark. “Everyone always wonders ‘what if?’ - I’m particularly bad at second-guessing myself - so it seemed like a fun concept to use for the show.”


Clark has worked hard to keep an “organic, improvised feel” to INFINITE JEFF. “Improv is where I come from and I want a show that keeps that connection with the audience.” To that end, “a good chunk of the show involves the ‘Wheel of Jeffs’, where the characters are chosen completely at random and can include Jeffs suggested by the audience.”


As the opening of the show at Little Andromeda looms on October 8, Clark’s penchant for second-guessing has come into full force. “Every day I swing wildly between ‘this is going to be a total trainwreck’ and ‘this is going to be heaps of fun’, “ he says. “Either way it will be entertaining.”


Infinite Jeff

Starring Jeff Clark

When: 7pm, 8 & 9 October

Where: Little Andromeda, 130 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch CBD

Cost: Tickets $10 / $15

Bookings: http://littleandromeda.co.nz/


ends

