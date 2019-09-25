Anna Peterson named new HEARTS Captain



Wednesday 25 September 2019

Anna Peterson will take the reins as Auckland HEARTS captain for both 2019/20 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash campaigns.

Peterson, who has played a combined 82 One-Day matches and 63 T20s for Auckland and Northern Districts, takes over from Maddy Green following the former skipper's move to Wellington.

Head Coach, Nick White announced the appointment to the wider HEARTS group during a recent weekend away to Maraetai Beach.

"We are excited to announce Anna as our new captain. Anna brings with her an excellent temperament and understanding of the game."

"Anna is an astute tactician. She will relish working with an exciting squad, who continue to enjoy learning about the game."

White cannot wait for cricket to get underway and is looking forward to seeing how Peterson takes the lead.

"We head to Hobart on 7 October, where we will play four T20 games against the Hobart Hurricanes. This will be a great opportunity for Anna to express herself and develop her style."

Peterson is honoured by the opportunity to lead and to collaborate with several experienced HEARTS players.

"I want to create a safe environment that empowers people to play their best and express themselves."

"We're a team of fifteen leaders and I think that is going to show how good we are on the field."

The HEARTS season begins against Wellington at the Basin Reserve on Saturday 16 November.

