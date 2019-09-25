Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

We're All Mad Here

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Va-Va Voom

Cassette Nine & Va-Va-Voom Productions Present

'We’re All Mad Here’
A Tim Burton Halloween Show

Date: Saturday 2nd November, 2019
Time: Doors open 7.00pm. Show starts 8.00pm.
Venue: Cassette Nine - 9 Vulcan Lane, Auckland CBD.
Ticket Prices: $15.00 via Eventfinda NZ. $20.00 on the door.
Ticket Link:

Starring:

Elektra Shock - Dazzling, Dancing Drag Queen
Jasmine Tease - Theatrical Burlesque with a Comedic Twist
Lil’ Fab - Multi-Faceted Circus Performer
Ellie May Marshall - Contortionist & Circus Artist
Amourous Ava - Innovative, Boundary Pushing Burlesque Performer
Patty Haag - Dramatic & Absurd Drag Queen
MC Lilly Loca - NZ’s Consummate Mistress of Disguise

Come with us and you will see, this, our club of Halloween!

From the band of misfits who bought you sell-out Halloween shows, ranging from Rocky Horror madness to Cult Horror status, as well as many wonderful burlesque and variety shows comes their next Halloween installment: We’re All Mad Here - A Tim Burton Halloween Show.

From the Mad Hatter’s tea party, to the Spiral Hill in Halloween Town, our theatrical ensemble of spooktacular performers will bring your favorite characters from iconic Tim Burton films to life.

Featuring burlesque, drag, magic and circus acts inspired by the iconic films directed and/or created by Tim Burton such as ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ ‘Glen & Glenda’ and ‘Mars Attacks’.

We can guarantee you a hauntingly fun and spooky night of entertainment. Dress up is encouraged, with prizes from BodyFX on offer for those who wish to put the FRIGHT into Halloween NIGHT.

We’ll have delicious themed cocktails and teapots to quench. Perhaps one of the Mad Hatter’s teapots will suffice?

Tickets will be on sale from Wednesday 25th September on Eventfinda.co.nz. As per request, we will be pre-selling tickets so you don't miss out on the door. GA tickets will be $15.00 via Eventfinda and $20.00 on the door. Only GA available.

A word to the wise.. Our Halloween events prove to be very popular and as such, they sell out very quickly upon tickets being released. Please put a reminder in your calendar so you do not miss out.

www.cassettenine.com | www.vavavoomproductions.com | www.eventfinda.co.nz

