POP WILL EAT ITSELF Announce 2020 Australian and NZ Tour

Pioneering genre-blenders POP WILL EAT Itself aka PWEI return to play their classic album “This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This!” in FULL plus an Encore of Classics - Ich Bin Ein Auslander, Everything's Cool, There is no Love Between Us Anymore, Their Law, Dance of the Mad, Get the Girl! Kill the Baddies!, Bulletproof and more.. thanks to Metropolis Touring.

“This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This!” features many of the their best-loved songs - Can U Dig It?, Def Con One, Wise Up! Sucker. When the album arrived in 1989 the band were fully immersed in Dance Culture and thanks to the Producer Flood, who went onto Depeche Mode and U2, state of the art production techniques. The album was hailed as a masterpiece ahead of its time.

WATCH PWEI ‘’Def Con One’: HERE

Crabb on the album and Flood “he was an inspiration to us, he showed us how to do a lot of things, particularly mic-ing up, putting an amplifier in the studio and sending out samples and drum loops through the amplifier to get a totally different sound, which was all new to us and it was lots of new experiments, which we loved… Flood produced a superglue. He kind of pinned it all together. I suppose, in lesser hands, it could’ve sounded a bit of a patchwork quilt, but I think the end product is good because we had a good producer on board, too”.

Stourbridge’s favourite sons are Graham Crabb & Mary Baker on vocals, Rich March on guitar, Adam Mole on keys, Fuzz Townshend on drums & Davey Bennett on bass. Together they still have the boundless energy that always made a Poppies show so much fun.

Crabb on their live shows “We try to be entertaining. Obviously we want it to sound good, but we’re not trying to present the fact that we’re proficient musicians, ’cause we’re not. People see through that quite easily. Yeah, it’s about entertainment, so if we run about the stage and bump into each other and somebody fluffs a note, it’s all sort of part of the fun”

Pop Will Eat Itself Australian and NZ 2020 Tour Dates

Wednesday 25 th March – Perth – Rosemount Hotel

Friday 27th March – Melbourne – Corner Hotel

Saturday 28th March – Sydney – Factory Theatre

Sunday 29th March – Brisbane – The Zoo

Tuesday 31st March – Wellington – San Fran

Wednesday 1st April – Auckland – Tuning Fork

Tickets:

Pre-Sale - Friday 27th September, 12pm Local time - Monday September 30th, 12pm Local Time

On Sale - Monday 30th September, 12pm Local Time

Australia From: https://metropolistouring.com/pop-will-eat-itself-pwei-2020/

NZ From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/pop-will-eat-itself-pwei/

Joined in Melbourne and Sydney by Special Guests SNOG





© Scoop Media

