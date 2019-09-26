Iconic Otago station to host Spring Challenge Cromwell



Central Otago is a special part of the southern region, making it fitting that the South Island chapter of the annual Spring Challenge women’s adventure race will be held at an iconic station, near Cromwell.

From 6am this Saturday 1440 women in 480 teams will be exploring on and around the still-to-stay-secret station’s craggy, glacier-formed hills as they raft, hike, bike and navigate their way through the 3, 6- and 9-hour courses.

Teams don’t find out the course location until Friday night when maps to the three courses are handed out. Spectators can go to the event website www.springchallenge.co.nz on Friday night after 6pm and find out where the courses go.

Event organiser, six-time World Adventure Racing Champion Nathan Fa’avae knew the four hundred hectares of land had potential but the station has exceeded expectations.

“Some years ago, we did a rogaine event at this station, and we knew there was a possible Spring Challenge course latent in the landscape, awaiting discovery. We never intended for so much of the course to be on the station, but the more we explored it, the more we wanted to include it,” Nathan says.

“We’re very pleased with the high-quality courses this year and most of them are on the station. We want to thank the landowner and his family for their incredible support of the event. The station staff have done an amazing amount of work to provide access around the property,” he adds.

Nathan also appreciates the input from the Cromwell Community Board for their role in hosting this year’s Spring Challenge.

“They have been enthusiastic and instrumental in creating the event, alongside the Central Otago District Council. Additionally, we want to acknowledge the support of the Department of Conservation for approving the areas the event will pass through,” he says.

Event Schedule

Friday, September 27 - Registration from 2pm to 5pm at Anderson Park, Cromwell. Map hand-out 5pm.

Saturday, September 28 – Raft stage begins 6am (all 9-hour teams and some 6-hour teams); 9am (all remaining 6-hour teams; 12pm (all 3-hour teams). The raft location is a secret, until map hand-out on Friday night.

Sunday, September 29 – Prize giving and awards 10am to 11am at Anderson Park, Cromwell.





© Scoop Media

